– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Libya’s Tripoli airport closed again due to indiscriminate shelling – Ministry
12th September 2018 - Prisons decongestion: 205 inmates regain freedom in Kebbi, Sokoto
12th September 2018 - 2019: FEC approves Bills to set up Electoral Offences Commission, others
12th September 2018 - Nasarawa Assembly passes Health Insurance Bill
12th September 2018 - Virgil Van Dijk named Standard Chartered Player of the Month
12th September 2018 - Kenyan central bank fines five banks over alleged theft of funds
12th September 2018 - Katsina floods: NEMA restrategizes for effective disaster management
12th September 2018 - Customs gets new Area Comptroller in Niger
12th September 2018 - Police, army, others in show of force over IPOB
12th September 2018 -  2 feared dead as police, youths clash in Anambra
Home / World News / Libya’s Tripoli airport closed again due to indiscriminate shelling – Ministry
tripoli

Libya’s Tripoli airport closed again due to indiscriminate shelling – Ministry

— 12th September 2018

NAN

M’etiga international airport of Libyan capital Tripoli was closed again on Wednesday morning after being hit by indiscriminate shell.

Libyan Ministry of Transport’s Airports Department announced that air traffic at the airport was suspended due to the indiscriminate shelling without any damage, confirming that flights have been transferred to the international airport of the city of Misurata, some 200 km east of Tripoli.

The international airport was reopened on Sept. 7, after it was closed due to armed clashes between government forces and militias.

In addition, a house in southern district of Abu Salim in Tripoli was also hit by indiscriminate shell, injuring several people, according to the municipal council of Abu Salim.

Tripoli recently witnessed violent clashes between government forces and the so-called seventh brigade militia from the nearby city of Tarhuna, some 80 km southeast of Tripoli, killing 78 people and injuring 210 others.

READ ALSO Kenyan central bank fines five banks over alleged theft of funds

The UN Support Mission in Libya brokered a peace agreement between the fighting parties last week that ended the violence.

However, the seventh brigade threatened to break the truce in Tripoli and resume fighting to “eliminate crime and gangs in Tripoli.”

The UN-backed government rejected on late Tuesday the threat of the seventh brigade, and confirmed keenness to maintain security and stability in the capital.

The UN Mission also called on the parties of the peace agreement to “refrain from issuing provocative statements.”

Libya has been suffering insecurity and escalating violence since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

Similarly,  the Libya’s state-owned General Electricity Company on Wednesday announced that power circuit in south of the capital Tripoli was damaged by renewed clashes, a few days after the fighting parties signed a UN-brokered peace agreement.

“Al-Hadba district’s southern circuit No. 1 was hit due to armed clashes that took place in the capital Tripoli last night, after great effort to maintain some circuits by the company in order to stabilize the power network,” the company said in a statement.

The company warned against complete collapse of the public power network if the violence continues in the city.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PRISON DECONGESTION

Prisons decongestion: 205 inmates regain freedom in Kebbi, Sokoto

— 12th September 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Presidential Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion has released 205 inmates from Kebbi and Sokoto prisons‎. Chairman of the committee and Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, charged the released inmates  to flee from crime and be better citizens as they go back into…

  • ELECTORAL

    2019: FEC approves Bills to set up Electoral Offences Commission, others

    — 12th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja In the build up to the 2019 elections, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved that three bills on electoral reforms be forwarded to the a National Assembly to enhance quick passage into law. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who briefed State House Correspondents, at the …

  • NASARAWA state

    Nasarawa Assembly passes Health Insurance Bill

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the Health Insurance Scheme bill 2018  to make health care services accessible to residents. Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi announced the passage of the bill following a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, during plenary on Wednesday in Lafia. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill for the Nasarawa…

  • DISASTER MANAGEMENT

    Katsina floods: NEMA restrategizes for effective disaster management

    — 12th September 2018

    “Unless disaster management and risk reduction are effectively driven at all levels, their impact will be extremely difficult and costly to address.” Agaju Madugba, Katsina Following the recent flooding in parts of Katsina State, during which more than 50 people lost their lives and several communities washed away, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for…

  • custom

    Customs gets new Area Comptroller in Niger

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Mr Abba-Kaseem Yusuf, the new Area Comptroller of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) in charge of Niger, Kogi and Kwara Commands has pledged to intensify efforts to collect maximum revenue, while fighting smuggling. Abba-Kaseem gave the assurance in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Benjamin Lamba in Minna on Wednesday. He disclosed…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share