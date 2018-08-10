Libyan PM calls for unification of army

NAN

Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj called for the unification of the country’s military.

Al-Sarraj said this at the 66th anniversary of the establishment of the Libyan army.

“On this occasion, I commend our sons of the armed forces, who have sacrificed in the war on terror,” the prime minister, who is backed by the UN, said in a statement.

Al-Sarraj praised the “armed forces who, in spite of the division and lack of equipment, stand valiantly alongside the security forces against the terrorists, mercenaries, smugglers, and human traffickers, who are trying to tamper with the stability of the homeland.”

“We stress again the necessity to unify the military establishment. A united army is the basis of a united homeland.

“It expresses the national unity of our people of all walks of life and in all areas,” Al-Sarraj said.

Since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi’s government in 2011, Libya has been suffering insecurity and political division between two governments, which are both competing for legitimacy.

Since 2017, the Egyptian capital, Cairo has been hosting extensive meetings of Libyan military officials in order to unite the Libyan army.

The Royal Libyan Army was formed after Libya gained its independence in 1951.

Currently, the Libyan government is re-establishing the country’s national army after its Gaddafi-led national army was defeated and disbanded.