The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - Libyan PM calls for prompt return of Spanish Embassy
23rd October 2017 - Buhari’s sack of Maina, an afterthought – Fayose
23rd October 2017 -
23rd October 2017 - Enugu police nab man over sex worker’s death
23rd October 2017 -   NLC to Buhari: Thanks for sacking Maina, investigate him too
23rd October 2017 - Drama over Maina as HoS Oyo-Ita denies involvement
23rd October 2017 - Rohingyas must go home, Bangladesh says
23rd October 2017 - My regret working for Yar’Adua  -Segun Adeniyi
23rd October 2017 - Airports concession will lead to massive job losses – Labour union leader
23rd October 2017 - Buhari to attend ECOWAS meeting in Niamey
Home / World News / Libyan PM calls for prompt return of Spanish Embassy

Libyan PM calls for prompt return of Spanish Embassy

— 23rd October 2017

Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on Monday called for prompt return of Spanish Embassy in Libya to resume its mission.

According to the prime minister’s media office, Serraj made the remarks during accreditation of the new Spanish Ambassador to Libya, Francisco de Miguel.

The office said “Serraj expressed hope that the Spanish embassy would resume its work in the capital Tripoli as soon as possible.

“Serraj said the ambassador’s exercise of his duties in Tripoli would have positive impact on  development of relations between Libya and Spain.”

Miguel confirmed Madrid’s support for Serraj’s administration and effort to achieve stability in Libya, stressing Spain’s aspiration to develop cooperation with Libya in all fields, the office said.

Embassies of Netherlands, Hungary and South Korea in Libya returned to Tripoli last week after more than three years of closure due to deteriorating security conditions in the country.

Most foreign embassies and missions left Tripoli in July 2014, following the outbreak of violent clashes between rival armed groups, which created the current political division in the country.

(Source: Xinhua/NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari’s sack of Maina, an afterthought – Fayose

— 23rd October 2017

Fayose: alls for his arrest, prosecution Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for the immediate disengagement of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdullahi Maina, as an afterthought, saying; “The President only acted to save his face from the global embarrassment caused him by…

  • — 23rd October 2017

    SEC writes Oando, reveals insider deals From Uche Usim, Abuja The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Monday wrote the management of the Oando Plc, revealing gross insider dealings and other alleged unwholesome practices that forced it to wield the big stick. The letter is coming as anxious stakeholders await the outcome of the forensic audit…

  • Enugu police nab man over sex worker’s death

    — 23rd October 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Enugu State Police Command has arrested Emmanuel Ezeugwu for allegedly killing a commercial sex worker in the state. In a related development, members of the Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Monday stormed the state Commissioner of Police office to protest the alleged killing of their members. The state Police Public…

  •   NLC to Buhari: Thanks for sacking Maina, investigate him too

    — 23rd October 2017

      From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has sent a load of appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the immediate disengagement from service of former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba in a statement in Abuja, Monday, described the manner of Maina’s re-engagement and…

  • Drama over Maina as HoS Oyo-Ita denies involvement

    — 23rd October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita has denied any role in the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina into the civil service. She also distanced herself from Maina’s posting to the Ministry of Interior. In a three paragraph statement signed the Assistant Director (Media Relations),…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share