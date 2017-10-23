Libyan PM calls for prompt return of Spanish Embassy

Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on Monday called for prompt return of Spanish Embassy in Libya to resume its mission.

According to the prime minister’s media office, Serraj made the remarks during accreditation of the new Spanish Ambassador to Libya, Francisco de Miguel.

The office said “Serraj expressed hope that the Spanish embassy would resume its work in the capital Tripoli as soon as possible.

“Serraj said the ambassador’s exercise of his duties in Tripoli would have positive impact on development of relations between Libya and Spain.”

Miguel confirmed Madrid’s support for Serraj’s administration and effort to achieve stability in Libya, stressing Spain’s aspiration to develop cooperation with Libya in all fields, the office said.

Embassies of Netherlands, Hungary and South Korea in Libya returned to Tripoli last week after more than three years of closure due to deteriorating security conditions in the country.

Most foreign embassies and missions left Tripoli in July 2014, following the outbreak of violent clashes between rival armed groups, which created the current political division in the country.

(Source: Xinhua/NAN)