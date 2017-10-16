Libyan army prepares to take over western city of Zawiya – military source

The Sun News
Libyan eastern-based army is preparing to launch a large-scale military operation aimed at controlling the city of Zawiya, some 45 km west of Tripoli, a military source said.

The source said: “military reinforcements arrived in the outskirts of Zawiya city, with the maximum readiness of the army units, especially in the areas of Bir al-Ghanam and Garyat Naser in the southern outskirts of the city.

“The coming few days will see limited progress towards the city, pending orders of the General Command of the army, to start invasion and launch a major operation to regain control of the city.”

The source said that there is coordination within Zawiya with a number of army officials and support groups for the army, adding that they are waiting for orders to attack strongholds of terrorist and outlaw groups.

Army commander, Gen. Khalifa Haftar, earlier announced plans to take over Zawiya city, saying that the army had taken control of parts of the western region stretching from Zwara on the border with Tunisia to the city of Zawiya.

Libya’s western region has recently witnessed an uprising of armed battalions backed by armed civilians, against militias, which resulted in the expelling of the militias from the cities of Sabratha, Sorman and Ajailat.

Haftar’s army, allied with the Libyan eastern-based parliament, controls eastern and southern Libya, as well as part of the west.

The rest of the country is dominated by the UN-backed government of national accord.

Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition since the fall of former regime in 2011.

The country is plagued with political division and unrest. (NAN)

 

Church not doing enough on corruption, says Osinbajo

— 16th October 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Kingdom Summit 2017 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), blamed the Church for not speaking out against corruption. Osinbajo, who was at the Kings Court Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, remarked that corruption in the country still existed because the church had failed to speak against….

  • 2019: PDP’ll take over Lugard House in Kogi, says ex-gov Idris

    — 16th October 2017

    FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja. A former governor of Kogi State and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Alh. Ibrahim Idris, has said his party was merely waiting for 2019 to take over power from the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The former governor said this while fielding questions…

  • Army urges Enugu residents not to panic over movement of troops

    — 16th October 2017

    The Nigerian Army has urged residents of Enugu not to panic as they see sporadic movement of military vehicles and personnel during the Captain and Major Practical Promotion Examination 2017. Deputy Director Public Relations of 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, Col. Sagir Musa, said this in a statement issued, in Enugu, on Monday. Col. Musa…

  • Kebbi suspends polio immunisation exercise

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The much anticipated polio immunisation for children in Kebbi State would no longer commence on Monday, says the NPI Manager of Birnin-Kebbi Local Government Area, Alhaji Bello Umar. Umar disclosed this on Sunday after he launched the programme at the residence of the state’s deputy governor. The programme across the 21…

  • 11th National Council on Environment meeting begins in Ogun Monday

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The 11th National Council on Environment (NCE) meeting will begin, on Monday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The NCE meeting, with the theme: ‘Unlocking the Investment Opportunities in the Environment Sector Towards Nigeria’s Economic Recovery, Diversification, Growth and Sustainable Development’, will be held between October 16 and October 18, 2017….

