Libya slavery: 250 Nigerians repatriated weekly – FG

…Says 3,000 repatriated so far

From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

Following the recent developments in Libya, the Federal Government has said that it repatriates 250 Nigerians from Libya every week.

This is even as the Federal Government said 3,000 Nigerians have so far been repatriated from Libya in the recent time.

Charge d’Affaires of Nigeria in Libya, Mr. Illiya Danladi Fachano, gave the breakdown while addressing the Charles Oputa, alias Charly Boy-led group, OurMumuDonDo, who converged at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, to urge the Federal Government to act quickly in order to save the lives of Nigerians trapped in Libya.

“Good morning everybody. Like the man introducing me, I am the Charge d’Affaires. In other words, the Nigerian Head of Mission to that country.

“I exist there to serve the interest of Nigerians. I am here by this opportunity you have created to tell you that the mission repatriates migrant Nigerians; every week, 250,” Fachano said.

The protest my OurMumuDonDo was necessitated by the alleged sale of Nigerian migrants travelling through Libya to Europe for a paltry sum of $400, including other inhuman acts.

Recall that Fachano was invited by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, for consultations on the developments concerning Nigerian migrants in Libya.

Fachano further said by Tuesday, n December 5, another 250 Nigerian migrants would be repatriated to the country.

“Tomorrow, being December 5, 2017, 250 Nigerian migrants are coming. They are going to arrive Lagos at 7pm. If it is not 7pm, it is because the plane is delayed for one reason or the other,” Fachano added.

On what the embassy has been doing, Fachano said the mission usually visited, every week, the detention camps where illegal Nigerian migrants are detained.

He added that other nationalities such as Ghanaians and Gambians were also detained at the camps, saying that the mission visits the camps to identify Nigerian citizens and get them registered.

Fachano stated that so far, about 2000 Nigerians have been registered, even as he said that they were being conveyed to Nigeria in a batch of 250.

Speaking earlier, Oputa said he was saddened because Nigeria is a country that offered so little in spite of its abundant human and natural resources.

He added that it was a sad day because President Muhammadu Buhari had not shown leadership, declaring that the giant of Africa suddenly became the rat of Africa.

“It is a shame. I am here in solidarity with my comrades, my children, my grandchildren and this is the life I have chosen from henceforth to live, to be that facilitating factor, to be the ginger, to encourage young, exceptional Nigerian youths, for them to know, for them to finally realise that the future of this country lies in their hands and unless they are proactive, unless they take charge of their future, they won’t have a future in this country,” Oputa said.