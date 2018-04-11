The Sun News
OBA of Benin

Libya returnees stipends: Oba of Benin redeems pledge

— 11th April 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has redeemed his N20,000 pledge to 78  Libya returnees in the southern Nigerian state.

The payments of the first monthly allowance of N20, 000 each to all the 78 returnees, which will last for a period of three months, were made at the Oba Ewuare II Foundation Secretariat in Benin City.

Presenting the cash to the returnees on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Secretary of the Foundation, Esosa Eremwanarue, said the money given to the returnees was in fulfilment of the Oba of Benin’s promised gesture the last time they visited him at the palace.

Esosa said the exercise would be done monthly as pronounced by the Oba for a period of three months, adding that the Foundation would empower many of them in various skills acquisition programme, so as it afford them the opportunity to settle down quickly and reintegrate back into society.

She added that the Foundation would also help to rehabilitate them.

She stressed that though the list identified 128 of the returnees, only 78 were at the palace, but Foundation would look into providing for the rest of them very soon.

The beneficiaries thanked the Benin monarch for his kind gesture, promising to use the money judiciously.

They called on other well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organizations to emulate the monarch’s gesture.

