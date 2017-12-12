Libya: Halt rising youth migration, NAS tells Nigerian, African Govts

…Condemns slavery, human trafficking

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has demanded an end to the rising wave of desperate economic migration among young Africans.

A statement by the Pyrates Cap’n, Arthur Boje Esq, said beyond short-term responses to the recent revelations about thriving slave trade in Libya, Nigeria and other African leaders must start taking appropriate steps to address the root causes of desperate economic migration in Africa.

As a way out of the dastardly act, NAS said a lot of work would be required in providing basic infrastructure, reliable public transportation, basic healthcare, quality and affordable (if not free) basic education, and poverty alleviation.

In addition, NAS called on the Libyan authorities and the appropriate United Nations bodies to undertake an independent and full-scale investigation into the recent revelations in Libya with a view to identifying the perpetrators and promptly bringing them to justice.

NAS equally condemned in the strongest terms, the recent cases of the dehumanization, brutalization, buying and selling and, in some cases, cold-blooded murder of African refugees and economic migrants engaged in the perilous trek from their various home countries to Europe via Libya.

Boje said the association finds it absolutely shocking that after many years of the abolition of slavery in the West in the 1800s, the heinous practices of slave trade and slaveholding are still being perpetrated in Africa against Africans by other Africans, as shown in recent televised reports by the cable news network (CNN)

‘‘Nothing about the barbaric treatment of these migrants as shown in the television reports has any place in the modern world.

It is heartwarming to note that the Nigerian government is making concerted efforts to repatriate Nigerian citizens who are trapped in this vicious circle of death and destruction. We however, appeal that the governments of other countries whose citizens are trapped in Libya should follow suit and rescue them immediately. Any failure in undertaking the above measures would certainly be one failure too many,’’ the statement added