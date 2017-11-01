The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - Liberia’s Supreme Court halts presidential run-off over fraud allegations
1st November 2017 - Osinbajo opens ecumenical centre in Yenagoa
1st November 2017 - Concerns mount over Ekwueme’s health
1st November 2017 - 2019: Steer clear from Ogun politics, GNI tells ‘moneybags’ 
1st November 2017 - Queen of Netherlands visits Ambode, lauds Lagos govt.’s health policy
1st November 2017 - Kalu condoles Danjuma Goje on wife’s death
1st November 2017 - Hamas hands over Egypt border crossing to Palestinian Authority
1st November 2017 - Shinzo Ab reelected Japanese PM
1st November 2017 - Legislature, Executive’ll cooperate for good governance — Saraki
1st November 2017 - Abducted Gombe nurse regains freedom
Home / World News / Liberia’s Supreme Court halts presidential run-off over fraud allegations

Liberia’s Supreme Court halts presidential run-off over fraud allegations

— 1st November 2017

Liberia’s Supreme Court has stayed the November 7 presidential run-off election until it considers a challenge to first round results by a losing candidate who has alleged fraud.

Third-place finisher Charles Brumskine’s Liberty Party challenged the results of the October vote, which set up a November 7 run-off between former soccer star George Weah and Vice President Joseph Boakai.

The election is meant to usher in Liberia’s first democratic transition since 1944 after long periods of military rule and a civil war that ended in 2003.

In a writ issued late on Tuesday, the court instructed Liberty Party and the National Elections Commission to file briefs by Thursday at the latest.

It was unclear if the court would rule before November 7.

“This is a big step in the right direction,” Liberty Party Chairman Benjamin Sanvee said in a statement.

“Thankfully, the Court recognises the gravity of the issues, and has taken action in defense of the law and democracy.”

On Monday, Boakai’s ruling Unity Party announced it was backing the legal challenge.

It accused President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, one of its own members, of interfering in the Oct. 10 vote by holding private meetings with election magistrates before the October 10 poll.

Johnson Sirleaf denied the meeting were inappropriate and international observers like the European Union and the Carter Centre have said that they saw no major problems with the first round vote.

Weah, a former soccer star in Europe, won the first round with 38.4 per cent of the vote to Boakai’s 28.8 per cent and picked up an important endorsement on Friday from former warlord Prince Johnson, who won eight per cent of the first-round vote.

Morluba Morlu, a senior official from Weah’s CDC party, said on Wednesday that he still expected the run-off to go ahead.

“It is sad for a ruling party that has been in power for 12 years (to) be crying,” he said of Unity Party’s support for the legal challenge.

“We don’t want any mockery of this election.”(Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 24
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo opens ecumenical centre in Yenagoa

— 1st November 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, inaugurated the 10,000 capacity ecumenical centre built by the Bayelsa state governments in Yenagoa. Osinbajo who also serves as a pastor in one of the nation’s churches challenged Nigerians to rededicate themselves toward building a nation they would be proud to bequeath to unborn generations. “We must make sacrifices…

  • Concerns mount over Ekwueme’s health

    — 1st November 2017

    There are distressing signs and news emanating from Okoh, Anambra State, country home of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme that his health is failing. Efforts we made to confirm were partially successful as a source that pleaded not to be mentioned said he is ill, and may be flown abroad for medical attention any moment…

  • 2019: Steer clear from Ogun politics, GNI tells ‘moneybags’ 

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta As political actors are warming up ahead of the 2019 general election, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun in 2015, Gboyega Isiaka, has warned political money bags to steer clear from the next gubernatorial race. This is just as he declared that the 2019 governorship contest …

  • Queen of Netherlands visits Ambode, lauds Lagos govt.’s health policy

    — 1st November 2017

    …Lagos Health Insurance Scheme to kick off early 2018, says gov Queen of Netherlands, Her Majesty, Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as part of efforts to advance the United Nation’s financial inclusion advocacy as a vehicle to alleviate poverty and fostering equitable economic growth…

  • Kalu condoles Danjuma Goje on wife’s death

    — 1st November 2017

    Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with former governor of Gombe State, Senator Dajuma Goje over the demise of his wife, Hajia Yelwa. In his condolence message to the Senator representing Gombe Central senatorial District, Kalu conveyed his deep condolences to the entire family of Danjuma Goje. He said, “I received…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share