The Sun News
Latest
7th November 2017 - Liberia’s apex court suspends presidential run-off indefinitely
7th November 2017 - Nigerian envoy thumbs up for Igbo in Benin Republic
7th November 2017 - Kenyan ex-lawmaker challenges Kenyatta’s poll victory in court
7th November 2017 - US ‘ll arm Japan to knock down North Korea missiles -Trump
7th November 2017 - How Buhari can unite Nigerians –Latinwo
7th November 2017 - Anambra guber ; NUP candidate promises independent power plant
7th November 2017 - Russia 2018 W/Cup qualifier: Eagles settle down in Rabat, Mikel expected today
7th November 2017 - Nwaneri set to make NPFL return 
7th November 2017 - 2017 CAF Awards : Moses can end Nigeria’s 18-year wait -Amuneke
7th November 2017 - 26 Nigerians in tragic end on mediterranean
Home / World News / Liberia’s apex court suspends presidential run-off indefinitely

Liberia’s apex court suspends presidential run-off indefinitely

— 7th November 2017

The Supreme Court yesterday indefinitely suspended Liberia’s presidential run-off scheduled to hold today, ordering the National Elections Commission (NEC) to resolve an opposition party’s complaint for fraud before it can be held.

The decision has thrown Liberia’s first democratic transition in seven decades into uncertainty. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, is stepping down after transitioning her nation out of a long civil war.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Francis Korkpor said NEC was prohibited “from conducting the run-off election until the complaint filed by the petitioners is investigated,” referring to the opposition Liberty Party.

Former international footballer George Weah and incumbent vice-president Joseph Boakai were due to face each other in a runoff vote today. But they must now await the result of an ongoing NEC complaint as well as any Supreme Court appeal, which could take weeks.

The court found yesterday that the NEC had acted contrary to the law in declaring Weah and Boakai the top two candidates following an October 10 first round election while a question mark over the validity of the votes was pending.

“By setting a date and proceeding to conduct a run-off election without first clearing the complaint of the petitioners which alleged gross irregularities and fraud, the NEC was proceeding contrary to rules which are to be adhered to at all times,” Korkpor said.

The court urged the commission to hear the Liberty Party’s complaint and resolve it with “urgent attention”, given the “critical” nature of the presidential vote.

The case was brought by Liberty Party presidential candidate Charles Brumksine, who came third on October 10 and has alleged ballot stuffing and false voter registration cards marred the election.

“Liberty Party has rested evidence fully and we, the National Elections Commission (NEC), will now take the stand. So in a matter of days, we hope that there can be some conclusion to the investigation,” said Musa Dean, a lawyer with the commission.

“Whoever is dissatisfied will come to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court will again hear their appeal. And thereafter, we’ll set a date for the run-off,” Dean explained. Liberia’s constitution sets out a legal maximum of 30 days following the lodging of a complaint by the NEC, meaning the body has until November 22 to resolve the Liberty Party’s case, which was brought on October 23.

From then, the party has a week to appeal, and the Supreme Court a week to decide on the appeal. The court also has the power to call new elections within 60 days if it decides to nullify the result.  Liberia is no stranger to disputed election results: Weah’s CDC party challenged but ultimately accepted the results of presidential votes in 2005 and 2011.

The court case comes at a tense moment in Liberian politics, as Brumskine and Boakai have both accused incumbent President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of “interference” in the elections and of secretly supporting Weah over her own vice-president, claims she has strongly denied.

International donors have poured billions of dollars into Liberia since Sirleaf was elected in 2005, and remain nervous to see completed what will be the country’s first democratic transition in seven decades.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How Buhari can unite Nigerians –Latinwo

— 7th November 2017

By Gilbert Ekezie Group Captain Salaudeen Adebola Latinwo (Rtd) was the military governor of Kwara State during the Buhari/Idiagbon regime in 1984/85.The former governor has maintained a low profile since disappearing from the public radar. In this interview, he bares his mind on sundry issues. How would you rate the fight against corruption in Nigeria?…

  • Anambra guber ; NUP candidate promises independent power plant

    — 7th November 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The governorship candidate of National Unity Party (NUP), Chief Justin Nnoli-Amaechi, has blamed what he describes as the underdevelopment of the state on poor power supply, promising to build an Independent Power Plants (IPP) to tackle the situation if elected. Speaking yesterday during the flag-off of his campaign, Nnoli-Amaechi, faulted Nigeria’s dependence…

  • 26 Nigerians in tragic end on mediterranean

    — 7th November 2017

    By Braide Damiete with agency report Italian prosecutors are investigating the deaths of 26 Nigerian women, most of them teenagers whose bodies were recovered at sea. There are suspicions that they may have been sexually abused and murdered as they attempted to cross the Mediterranean. Five migrants are already being questioned in the southern port…

  • Strange disease kills 50 in Jigawa

    — 7th November 2017

    It is under control – Govt From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse There is confusion in Gidan Dugus, under Wangara District of Dutse local Government Area of Jigawa State, following the deaths of about 50 children. The children reportedly died of a “stange disease,” according to the community. The disease was reportedly first noticed in July but…

  • Save Nigeria’s democracy, Wike urges International Community

    — 7th November 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, has appealed to the international community to save Nigeria’s democracy from imminent collapse by mounting sufficient pressures on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to uphold the rule of law and guarantee the integrity of the electoral system. Wike also stated that the current…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share