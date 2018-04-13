The Sun News
Scooter LIBBY

U.S.: Scooter Libby, former Cheney aide, pardoned by Trump

— 13th April 2018

FOX News

President Trump on Friday pardoned Scooter Libby, the former aide to Vice President Dick Cheney who was ensnared in what was known as the “Valerie Plame affair” during the Bush administration.

“I don’t know Mr. Libby,”  Trump said in a statement. “But for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly.  Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life.”

Libby, who served as Cheney’s chief of staff, was convicted in 2007 of perjury, obstruction of justice and making false statements. The case stemmed from an investigation into the leaking of the covert identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame, though Libby was not charged for the leak itself.

President George W. Bush had previously commuted Libby’s prison sentence.

The Libby case has been criticized by conservatives, who argue he was the victim of an overly zealous and politically motivated prosecution by a special counsel.

Plame’s identity, it turned out, was leaked to journalist Robert Novak not by the White House, but by Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage.

Appearing on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Friday, former Bush adviser Karl Rove, who was caught up in the controversy at the time, took aim at the case’s federal prosecutor, Patrick Fitzgerald.

“Fitzgerald persisted for years in trying to get somebody’s pelt nailed to his wall,” Rove said. “Mine and Scooter’s. And he got Scooter.”

Supporters of Libby, including Cheney, have long pushed for a pardon. The effort intensified after former New York Times reporter Judith Miller’s 2015 book where she doubted the accuracy of her testimony that prosecutors used to convict Libby.

Miller testified in 2007 that Libby told her Plame was a CIA agent. Prosecutors used that testimony to say Libby lied.

But Miller wrote in her 2015 book, “The Story: A Reporter’s Journey” that she’s worried her memory “may have failed me” during the trial, and now doubts Libby ever told her that Plame worked for the CIA.

The move would mark the third pardon by Trump. He granted one last year for former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was awaiting sentencing for contempt of court. Trump also has pardoned a U.S. Navy sailor, who was convicted after taking photos of classified portions of a submarine.

It comes as Trump is slamming former FBI director James Comey — who is promoting his anti-Trump book — as a “proven leaker and liar.”

Comey himself had a role in the Libby case: after Attorney General John Ashcroft recused himself from the case, then-Deputy Attorney General Comey appointed Fitzgerald as special counsel.

