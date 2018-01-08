The Sun News
Latest
8th January 2018 - LG rolls out ‘rollable’ TV
8th January 2018 - 4 arraigned for allegedly defrauding ex-Rep. $1.362m, N46.5m
8th January 2018 - Omoku killings: Don Waney’s exit’ll restore peace in ONELGA – Obuah, PDP chair
8th January 2018 - Oil rises, set to hit over $70
8th January 2018 - Oyo to fund 41% of 2018 budget with N112b IGR target
8th January 2018 - JUST IN: Okowa swears in new LG chairs in Delta
8th January 2018 - Iheanacho’s Leicester career over?
8th January 2018 - Shi’ite members, police clash in Abuja
8th January 2018 - NANS sets up monitoring team on petrol prices, sales
8th January 2018 - el-Rufai appoints heads of agencies
Home / Business / Effect / LG rolls out ‘rollable’ TV

LG rolls out ‘rollable’ TV

— 8th January 2018

(TechDroid)

LG’s new 65-inch UHD OLED TV can be rolled up and hidden when not in use, and the small size of the rolled-up screen means that it can be more easily moved and stored, allowing for better space utilization.

After announcing the world’s first 88-inch OLED 8K resolution television, South Korean display technology pioneer LG unveiled another innovative TV with extreme bendable capabilities.

Just when TVs are getting bigger and slimmer, LG has come up with a refreshing 65-inch Ultra HD OLED television design with a “rollable” screen — a first-of-its-kind in the industry. It can be rolled up like a canvas and disappear into a rectangular case, which looks more like a standalone soundbar.

As of now, there is no word on the price, but a device — particularly a revolutionary one that reinvents its category — will initially come with a hefty price-tag.

But, this pretty nifty rollable feature should come in handy when it comes to preventing accidental damage. For instance, kids sometimes playfully kicking a football or throwing things around in the living room and hitting the television set burn a deep hole in the parents’ pockets.

But, if they have the new LG OLED TV, they have one less thing to worry about, as it can be rolled up and hidden when not in use, and the small size of the rolled-up screen means it can be more easily moved and stored, allowing for better space utilisation — something existing displays can’t deliver.

That being said, this rollable LG OLED TV feature will certainly pave the way for adoption of similar technology in other consumer electronics segments — particularly smartphones. Imagine using a big 10-inch phone to read news or messages, and once done, rolling it into a compact form and keeping it in your pocket.

This idea would have been received with guffaws three decades ago, but thanks to recent innovations in OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode), nothing looks impossible now.

At this pace, we might even see phone-cum-tablet hybrids (more than 10-inch size) with foldable/rollable capability in a couple of years if not earlier.

“LG Display is all about innovative products that provide new value to customers,” Sang-Beom Han, Vice-Chairman and CEO of LG Display, said in a statement.

“We will firmly establish our position as a leading company by responding to market expectations and providing differentiated value in the rapidly expanding OLED market as well as the existing LCD market,” Han added.

The company is slated to showcase the new 65-inch “rollable” OLED TV at the LG booth in the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 (January 9-12) in Las Vegas. The company is expected to announce its price as well as the region-specific availability of the new TV series at the event.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LG rolls out ‘rollable’ TV

— 8th January 2018

(TechDroid) LG’s new 65-inch UHD OLED TV can be rolled up and hidden when not in use, and the small size of the rolled-up screen means that it can be more easily moved and stored, allowing for better space utilization. After announcing the world’s first 88-inch OLED 8K resolution television, South Korean display technology pioneer…

  • 4 arraigned for allegedly defrauding ex-Rep. $1.362m, N46.5m

    — 8th January 2018

    From: Lukman Olabiyi Four men, who allegedly obtained the sum of $1.362 million and N46. 533 million under false pretence, from a former House of Representative member, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh were, on Monday,  re-arraigned before the Federal High Court, Lagos. The four men are Izekor Osatohanmwen Ogiemonyi, alias, Prince Joshua Akenzua: Stephen Victor, alias James…

  • Omoku killings: Don Waney’s exit’ll restore peace in ONELGA – Obuah, PDP chair

    — 8th January 2018

    … Commends Wike, security agencies From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Chairman of Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has expressed appreciation to Governor Nyesom Wike and security agencies, for their proactive action and gallantry in bringing to an end, the era of  senseless and unprovoked killings across Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government…

  • Oil rises, set to hit over $70

    — 8th January 2018

    (Reuters/NAN)  Oil prices rose on Monday, poised to make above 70 dollars on a slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production and sustained OPEC output cuts. Brent sweet crude futures were at 67.95 dollars a barrel, 33 cents above their last close. The Brent oil is poised to rise over 70…

  • Oyo to fund 41% of 2018 budget with N112b IGR target

    — 8th January 2018

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Oyo State Government says it plans to realise N112.1 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the 2018 fiscal year, which it has earmarked to fund 41.91 per cent of the 2018 budget. Governor Abiola Ajimobi had, on December 14, 2017, presented a budget proposal of N267.4billion, tagged: ‘Budget of Stabilisation,’…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share