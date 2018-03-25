The Sun News
LG polls: No imposition of candidates in PDP,  Wike declares

LG polls: No imposition of candidates in PDP,  Wike declares

— 25th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike, has declared that imposition of candidates would not be allowed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the party heads for the local government elections in June,  this year.

Governor Wike stated this yesterday, when he addressed the  state stakeholders’ meeting of the PDP at the  Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said only popular candidates  would emerge  through transparent  PDP primaries.

He said: “The imposition of candidates will not be allowed in the PDP.  We will use the local government elections to test  the waters. Let people come out and vote, so that we know  that we are doing well”.

Governor Wike said that no candidate would emerge through connections  with party leaders, but through their links with the  ordinary members  of their respective constituencies. 

He charged party members  to ensure that those who will emerge as chairmen and councillors are persons who will defend their constituencies  during elections. 

“Those to  be nominated as chairmen and councillors  must have  the capacity to deliver quality projects and programmes for their people.  They must have the capacity  to stand and defend their people”, he said.

The governor added that the only strategy  left for the APC is to rig the  elections, using the security agencies and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He said that the APC would fail woefully as the PDP is rooted in the state. 

He said: “APC has nothing  to offer. The only thing they are planning  is how to rig elections. But, by the grace of God, they will be disappointed”.

Speaking further, Governor Wike urged that women be included across all levels as the party conducts  her primaries, assuring that he would support  the  emergence of women in the forthcoming local government polls.

Commenting on the Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Governor Wike said that the APC leaders have plotted to introduce fake corps with same uniforms, and they commit murder for the purpose of de-marketing the corps.

In his remarks, National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said  the focus of the party at the national level was to re-brand and re-position  for the  party to reclaim her place. 

He said that the PDP is already  regaining  lost ground because  Nigerians  have discovered that the APC has failed  to deliver  on its promises. 

The National Chairman of PDP  commended Governor Wike for insisting on returning the party to the people through transparent primaries.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, said that the expanded State Stakeholders meeting was at the instance of Governor Wike who insists on carrying  all leaders along.   

