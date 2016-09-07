LG polls: APC aspirant preaches continuity in Amuwo Odofin

Residents of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State have been urged to re-elect the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the administration of the council in the forthcoming polls to ensure continuity of developmental strides witnessed in the area.

A councillorship aspirant, Mr. Kolawole Adelegan, made the call at a rally to flag off his campaign in Ward C (FESTAC community) at the weekend.

Adelegan, who is contesting on the platform of ‘The Continuity Group’, a caucus of the party, noted that the glorious era of the local government was under the immediate APC administration, led by Ayodele Adewale, who was adjudged the best local government chairman in the entire federation during his tenure.

The aspirant, a former general secretary of FESTAC Residents Association Zone 7, said if returned, the APC would not only consolidate on the policies and programmes of the past government, but would take the council to greater heights. He listed among his manifestoes’ priorities economic empowerment for the people, especially youths, provision and upgrade of infrastructure and clean environment. He promised not to disappoint party leaders and people of Ward C, the largest constituency in the council area if voted in.

Party leaders, religious leaders, supporters, youths and representatives of Yoruba, Igbo, Arewa and South-South communities, who all pledged to work for Adelegan’s victory, attended the rally.

Speakers at the event said it was payback time for the scribe for his various selfless services to the community. These, apart rom his role as secretary and member of several community development project committees, they said, included painting of street gates, galvanising youths, charity, sports development and entertainment promotion.

An APC chieftain who is also vying for the council chairmanship, Oluwaseyi Valentine Buraimoh, urged support for Adelegan, whom, he described had a legacy of selfless service and community building.