LG poll: I’ll not impose candidates in Oyo – Ajimobi

Oluseye Ojo; Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Ahead of the local government election slated for May 12, Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has assured members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he will not impose candidates on them.

He spoke against the backdrop of a protest staged on Monday at the state secretariat of the party, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, by a group against alleged move by the leadership of the party to impose chairmanship and councillor-ship candidates without holding credible primaries for the election into the 33 local government areas and 35 local council development areas.

Speaking at an empowerment programme organised by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North Senatorial District yesterday, Ajimobi vowed that he will settle for the preferred candidates of the majority of the members.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Olawale Sadare, APC described the allegations of planned imposition of candidates as a figment of the imagination of the protesters and their sponsors, urging the public to regard it as cheap blackmail employed to cause unnecessary tension in the land.

Meanwhile, a coalition of Yoruba centrist group has tasked the Oyo State Government on alleged incessant killings of Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Aare Ganiyu Adams and Dr. Frederick Fasehum’s factions, Agbekoya Peace Moment (APM) and Alajobi (FYCC), stated this at a press conference held in Ibadan yesterday.