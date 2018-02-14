The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Worst gifts for Valentine’s Day: Cash, Sex Toys – survey
14th February 2018 - LG poll: I’ll not impose candidates in Oyo – Ajimobi
14th February 2018 - Guber poll: Okorocha’s endorsement of son-in-law raises dust in APC 
14th February 2018 - 2019: Enugu farmers back Ugwuanyi
14th February 2018 - Niger Assembly seeks dissolution of LGs
14th February 2018 - Day robbers raided Abuja community
14th February 2018 - Cancer poster boy, Sadiq Daba, preaches healthy lifestyles
14th February 2018 - How fire razed shops, flats in Jikwoyi
14th February 2018 - Echoes of culture at IBB Golf Club
14th February 2018 - Anambra, Enugu boundary tussle: Obiano, Ugwuanyi insist on peace
Home / National / LG poll: I’ll not impose candidates in Oyo – Ajimobi

LG poll: I’ll not impose candidates in Oyo – Ajimobi

— 14th February 2018

Oluseye Ojo; Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Ahead of the local government election slated for May 12, Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has assured members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he will not impose candidates on them.

He spoke against the backdrop of a protest staged on Monday at the state secretariat of the party, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, by a group against alleged move by the leadership of the party to impose chairmanship and councillor-ship candidates without holding credible primaries for the election into the 33 local government areas and 35 local council development areas.

Speaking at an empowerment programme organised by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North Senatorial District yesterday, Ajimobi vowed that he will settle for the preferred candidates of the majority of the members.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Olawale Sadare, APC described the allegations of planned imposition of candidates as a figment of the imagination of the protesters and their sponsors, urging the public to regard it as cheap blackmail employed to cause unnecessary tension in the land.

Meanwhile, a coalition of Yoruba centrist group has tasked the Oyo State Government on alleged incessant killings of Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Aare Ganiyu Adams and Dr. Frederick Fasehum’s factions, Agbekoya Peace Moment (APM) and Alajobi (FYCC), stated this at a press conference held in Ibadan yesterday.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LG poll: I’ll not impose candidates in Oyo – Ajimobi

— 14th February 2018

Oluseye Ojo; Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Ahead of the local government election slated for May 12, Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has assured members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he will not impose candidates on them. He spoke against the backdrop of a protest staged on Monday at the state secretariat of the party,…

  • Guber poll: Okorocha’s endorsement of son-in-law raises dust in APC 

    — 14th February 2018

    George Onyejiuwa; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The endorsement of Chief Uche Nwosu, Chief of Staff to the Imo State Government House ahead of 2019  governorship election in the state by Governor Rochas Okorocha, on Monday, has raised dust in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as various youth groups have distanced themselves from the purported endorsement. Some of…

  • 2019: Enugu farmers back Ugwuanyi

    — 14th February 2018

    Loius Amoke, Enugu Thousands of Enugu farmers, under the auspices of Amalgamated Enugu State Farmers Association, yesterday converged on the popular Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, with a declaration to vote massively for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2019 general elections. The enthusiastic farmers said they were at the Okpara Square to celebrate as producers of food…

  • Niger Assembly seeks dissolution of LGs

    — 14th February 2018

    • APC crisis: NASS members boycott unity rally  John Adams, Minna Niger State House of Assembly has directed the state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to immediately dissolve the 25 local government councils in the state. The house said its action followed the failure of the chairmen to discharge their duties and function under the Niger…

  • Niger APC, its unending crisis 

    — 14th February 2018

    John Adams, Minna As the build up to 2019 general elections gather momentum, with various political parties strategising and putting their house in order, all appears not to be well with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State. The recent developments within the party point to the fact that it is heading for…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share