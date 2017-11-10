The Sun News
Latest
10th November 2017 - LG autonomy sign of restructuring, says Buhari
10th November 2017 - Aisha Buhari visits Gombe Friday
10th November 2017 - Let us preserve Buhari’s integrity
10th November 2017 - Buharist school of political and economic thoughtlessness
10th November 2017 - Start-ups: Some major things to think about
10th November 2017 - CBN’s interventions create over 7m jobs
10th November 2017 - Winning the battle against hypertension, stroke
10th November 2017 - Ghanaian don rates cedi stronger than naira
10th November 2017 - Anxiety heightens as local airlines’ fleet drops to 41 
10th November 2017 - VAIDS: No going back on March 2018 deadline –FG 
Home / Cover / National / LG autonomy sign of restructuring, says Buhari

LG autonomy sign of restructuring, says Buhari

— 10th November 2017

 

 

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, said corruption was fighting back more fiercely than envisaged by his government.

He also said that the passage of the bill seeking autonomy for the local government system was indication that the present administration had commenced the restructuring process.

Speaking at a national workshop on anti corruption organized by the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), President Buhari who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund office, office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Dr Habiba Lawal said “Apparently, it is corruption that led to the relegation of the local government to the grips of the state government over the years thereby distorting and demeaning the real status of our federalism with regards to devolving governance. A once vibrant tier of government, which occasioned development at the grassroots, has gone into oblivion due to obvious reasons.

“The good news is that the disposition of the national assembly in granting autonomy to this very important tier of government is an indication that we have started already to address the question of restructuring which many Nigerians appear to be clamouring for.

“My team and I are waiting patiently to receive the reports from the state houses of Assembly so as to do the needful in the event that the current proposal for the review of the 1999 constitution (as amended ) come to us for consideration and assent.”

President Buhari said the fight against corruption has been daunting and that the outcome has been quite revealing.

“Right from the onset, this administration promised to fight corruption. So far the experience has been daunting and the outcome quite revealing. Despite significant success recorded in recovering severally billions, corruption is fighting back even harder than we envisaged”, he stated.

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LG autonomy sign of restructuring, says Buhari

— 10th November 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, said corruption was fighting back more fiercely than envisaged by his government. He also said that the passage of the bill seeking autonomy for the local government system was indication that the present administration had commenced the restructuring process. Speaking at a national workshop on…

  • Aisha Buhari visits Gombe Friday

    — 10th November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Wife of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, is expected in Gombe , on Friday. A statement from the Gombe Government House invited journalists to a reception to welcome the First Lady at the Gombe Airport early Friday morning. Her visit may not be unconnected with the passing on of Hajiya Yalwa…

  • CBN’s interventions create over 7m jobs

    — 10th November 2017

    …N44.18bn disbursed on ABP By Omodele Adigun The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has scored itself high in promoting inclusive growth and sustainable development as its intervention programmes have created over seven million jobs in the country. According to its acting Director of Corporate Communications Department, Mr Isaac Okorafor, who stated this Thursday at the…

  • Ghanaian don rates cedi stronger than naira

    — 10th November 2017

    By Chinenye Anuforo, Accra A lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana, Dr John Gatsi, yesterday  compared the Ghanaian  cedi with Nigerian  naira, saying that the cedi is stronger than the naira because  Ghana has no limit to the importation of food items. Speaking to journalists in Ghana on Accra  at a  training workshop…

  • Anxiety heightens as local airlines’ fleet drops to 41 

    — 10th November 2017

       …More job losses likely      By Louis Ibah The Aviation Round Table (ART), a pressure group comprising mostly Nigeria’s top aviation professionals, yesterday hinted there has been a drastic drop in the combined fleet of local carriers, warning the trend portends grave danger for the nation’s economy. The ART at its 2017 annual…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share