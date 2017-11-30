The Sun News
Latest
30th November 2017 - 54 babies born HIV positive in Nasarawa-official
30th November 2017 - LG autonomy: Ex-LG chairs urge NUT to suspend nationwide protest
30th November 2017 - PDP national chair : Wike not lobbying for Secondus, says party
30th November 2017 - Man kills 3 pupils in Borno school
30th November 2017 - Maina not yet reinstated because AGF sidelined me – HoS
30th November 2017 - Don’t blame states adopting ranches, anti-grazing laws – Miyetti Allah
30th November 2017 - Oyo, Chinese firm sign MoU for 38km light rail project
30th November 2017 - Nigerian elected President World Jurist Association
30th November 2017 - BREAKING: A’ Court affirms Tambuwal’s election as Sokoto gov.
30th November 2017 - Danjuma Foundation, ACCIF empower 61 hearing-impaired students
Home / National / LG autonomy: Ex-LG chairs urge NUT to suspend nationwide protest

LG autonomy: Ex-LG chairs urge NUT to suspend nationwide protest

— 30th November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former local government chairmen in Nigeria, under the aegis of Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON), have appealed to the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to suspend its state-to-state protest against local government autonomy.

In a statement signed by national president of ASELGON, Albert Asipa, and made available to newsmen, on Thursday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, the NUT was urged to engage in a round-table discussion with relevant stakeholders, instead of mobilising against local government autonomy.

Ashipa stated that NUT, at a meeting with the representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and  Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) at the instance of ASELGON, had been assured that modalities would be worked out on prompt payment of teachers salaries by local governments authorities.

He, however, expressed surprise that the Union, despite the assurance and understanding reached at the tripartite meeting, could still mobilise his members against local government autonomy.

Ashipa, who noted that unless local governments are totally free from the grip of states, said that desired development would continue to elude the people at the grassroots. He, therefore, urged the leadership of the NUT not to see local governments as its “enemy” but “partners in progress”.

He also urged the Union to continue to dialogue with relevant stakeholders, particularly NULGE, on the way forward, insisting protest is not the best option.

Meanwhile, the ASELGON national president, in the statement, disclosed that the association, during its 2nd national executive committee meeting scheduled to hold in Abuja on December 7, will further deliberate on the issue.

 

Post Views: 16
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

54 babies born HIV positive in Nasarawa-official

— 30th November 2017

Dr Zakari Umar, the Executive Director of Nasarawa State Aids Control Agency (NASACA), said 54 babies delivered between January and September in the state tested positive to HIV. Umar made this known on Thursday in Lafia in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)explaining that out of the 1,194 pregnant women who keyed…

  • LG autonomy: Ex-LG chairs urge NUT to suspend nationwide protest

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former local government chairmen in Nigeria, under the aegis of Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON), have appealed to the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to suspend its state-to-state protest against local government autonomy. In a statement signed by national president of ASELGON, Albert Asipa, and made available to…

  • PDP national chair : Wike not lobbying for Secondus, says party

    — 30th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has dismissed the allegation in some quarters, that Governor Nyesom Wike  has been lobbying for Prince Uche Secondus, to emerge as national chairman of the party. State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike,  debunked the allegation, on Thursday, while addressing…

  • Man kills 3 pupils in Borno school

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri A man suspected to be insane has reportedly killed three pupils at a primary school in a town in Borno State. Sources said the man invaded Jaffi Primary School located at the outskirts of Kwaya, in Kwaya Kusa Loçal Government early Thursday, with a cutlass. “He arrived the school wielding cutlass…

  • Maina not yet reinstated because AGF sidelined me – HoS

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Segun Adio Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, on Thursday, said that she was not carried along in the reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina. Oyo-Ita told members of the House of Representatives adhoc committee  investigating the disappearance, return and reinstatement of Maina that…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share