LG autonomy: Ex-LG chairs urge NUT to suspend nationwide protest

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former local government chairmen in Nigeria, under the aegis of Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON), have appealed to the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to suspend its state-to-state protest against local government autonomy.

In a statement signed by national president of ASELGON, Albert Asipa, and made available to newsmen, on Thursday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, the NUT was urged to engage in a round-table discussion with relevant stakeholders, instead of mobilising against local government autonomy.

Ashipa stated that NUT, at a meeting with the representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) at the instance of ASELGON, had been assured that modalities would be worked out on prompt payment of teachers salaries by local governments authorities.

He, however, expressed surprise that the Union, despite the assurance and understanding reached at the tripartite meeting, could still mobilise his members against local government autonomy.

Ashipa, who noted that unless local governments are totally free from the grip of states, said that desired development would continue to elude the people at the grassroots. He, therefore, urged the leadership of the NUT not to see local governments as its “enemy” but “partners in progress”.

He also urged the Union to continue to dialogue with relevant stakeholders, particularly NULGE, on the way forward, insisting protest is not the best option.

Meanwhile, the ASELGON national president, in the statement, disclosed that the association, during its 2nd national executive committee meeting scheduled to hold in Abuja on December 7, will further deliberate on the issue.