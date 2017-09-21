The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - LG autonomy: CSOs, media push for passage of Bill 
21st September 2017 - Nigeria contributes 6% to World illiteracy burden – Commission
21st September 2017 - 7 out of 10 Korean stars putting off military duties
21st September 2017 - Plateau LG polls: APC, PDP promise to support youth candidature
21st September 2017 - Mexico searches for earthquake survivors against increasing odds
21st September 2017 - Group seeks holiday for Islamic calendar
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: 100 migrants missing off Libya coast
21st September 2017 - Traders in South-East condemn killings in Abia
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: FG, varsity workers strike deal to end strike
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: IPOB:  IGP Ibrahim Idris storms Abia
Home / National / LG autonomy: CSOs, media push for passage of Bill 

LG autonomy: CSOs, media push for passage of Bill 

— 21st September 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the need for a minimum of 24 states’ Assemblies to vote in favour of Local Government Autonomy Bill currently before the National Assembly, the Centre For Leadership Strategy (LSD), on Thursday, engaged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media in the North West to push for the passage of the bill at state levels.

The LSD, in partnership with Christian Aid Nigeria, with funding from UKAID under her Voice to the People (V2P) project, held a one-day CSO/Media roundtable, in Kaduna, to galvanise CSOs and the media in the North West geopolitical zone to sustain the momentum around the issue of local government autonomy.

The Centre is also pushing for the passage of the bill at the subnational stages leveraging on the current constitution review process.

In a remark, Program Director of the Centre, Monday Osasah, noted that a financially-autonomous local government system that recognises the place of citizens’ participation in decision-making, would ensure not just the virility of local governments to deliver services at the grassroot level, but also bring about widespread development to communities across the country.

He commended the Nigerian senate for passing the bill on local government financial autonomy amongst others in the ongoing constitution review process.

 He therefore enjoined Civil Society Organisations, the media, social media influencers as well as all well-meaning Nigerian citizens to sustain the push at the sub-national levels  to ensure the bill(s) scales through. He nevertheless cautioned that relevant provisions of the bills should not be tampered with during the review stages by legislators at the state level in the interest of the federalist principles Nigeria had opted for.

 “And  for ensuring that the local government, which is the arm of government that is closest to the people, performs her statutory function of being the engine of community and rural development” he said.

Also speaking, Programme Officer, Governance, Christian Aid Nigeria which is currently working on Voice to the People (V2P), Terfa Hemea, reminded the participants on the need to work together to ensure that the push should work this time around in the interest of grassroots development.

The bill had been before NASS long before now but yet to see the light of the day.

Hence, the need for critical stakeholders to come together and let the states governors and lawmakers see how the autonomy would be beneficial to them and their people.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LG autonomy: CSOs, media push for passage of Bill 

— 21st September 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Following the need for a minimum of 24 states’ Assemblies to vote in favour of Local Government Autonomy Bill currently before the National Assembly, the Centre For Leadership Strategy (LSD), on Thursday, engaged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media in the North West to push for the passage of the bill at state…

  • Nigeria contributes 6% to World illiteracy burden – Commission

    — 21st September 2017

    With over 62 million Nigerians unable to read nor write, Nigeria is said to be contributing about 6 per cent of the over 1 billion persons around the World who can neither read nor write. The National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult Education and Non-Formal Education disclosed in Kebbi State that the nation’s illiteracy burden…

  • Plateau LG polls: APC, PDP promise to support youth candidature

    — 21st September 2017

    The Plateau chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday promised to support young people to run for various offices in the forthcoming local government polls in the state. Chairman of the party in the state, Latep Dabang, said this at a three-day town hall meeting with political parties in Jos. The forum was organised by…

  • Group seeks holiday for Islamic calendar

    — 21st September 2017

    The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, has called on the Federal Government to make first day of  a new Islamic year — Muharram– a work free day. The group made the call in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, to commemorate the current Muharram 1, 1439 in…

  • Traders in South-East condemn killings in Abia

    — 21st September 2017

    Seeks EU intervention From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Over Sixty thousand (60,000) registered members of Market men and women Association of Nigeria , South-East zone have embarked in prayers for God’s intervention for the people of South-East especially its youths following the alleged killings by soldiers in Aba, Abia State. Rising from an emergency zonal meeting…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share