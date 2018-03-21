The Sun News
Lewandowski: Nigeria'll help us deal with Senegal style

Lewandowski: Nigeria’ll help us deal with Senegal style

— 21st March 2018

Poland’s national team captain, Robert Lewandowski yesterday at a press conference said they are playing Nigeria and South Korea to have a good understanding of both Senegal and Japan, two countries they have been drawn with in Group H at the 2018 World Cup.

“For sure, the choice of opponents was dictated by the one we drew in the group. But each team plays differently and will never find an opponent who would play the same,’’ Lewandowski told reporters, including Przegląd Sportowy.

“Teams have similar styles and we hope that this will be a lesson for us what to expect at the World Cup,” he said.

Lewandowski believed matches with Nigeria and Korea will also allow the Polish players to test themselves at a different level.

“We have to prepare in the same way, because it is often the case that we play with teams from the same continent. We must also focus on ourselves.

“The analysis before the game should be enough and it should not disturb us that we are playing with a rival with whom we do not meet every day. If the result in these matches is not perfect, it does not mean that it is bad. After the game we have to draw conclusions,” he added.

