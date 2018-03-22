Leukaemia: Foundation sensitises Lagos residents on voluntary blood donation

The Sun News
— 22nd March 2018

Perpetua Egesimba

Leukaemia is one of the four most deadly cancers in Nigeria, and only one of every 20 Nigerians with leukaemia survives the disease.

To help sensitize Nigerians on the need for voluntary blood donation to help persons living with leukaemia, a non-governmental organisation, Timilehin Leukaemia Foundation, recently organised a one-day voluntary blood donation and sensitisation exercise, where people freely donated blood. The exercise took place at the Lagbaja Field of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja.

Founder of the foundation, Mrs. Modupe Janet Oyedele, narrated how she lost her only child to leukaemia. She said the purpose of the exercise was to create awareness and donate blood for children living with the disease.

Narrating her experience, she said: “When my child was in school and the sickness started new, the school rejected him because he was sick. I wept and begged but they refused. They said they would take him back whenever he got well.  Yet, leukaemia is not contagious. My child was demoralised when he heard that the school did not want him again. We had to look for another school and start all over again. Other kids run away from these kids with leukaemia.”

She said government should assist children living with the disease by setting up a hospital where such patients could be treated, and a laboratory where leukaemia could be diagnosed in the early stages.

“My child was diagnosed at the age of three with leukaemia and after that we started from LASUTH. We were here for about four months before going to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital to continue the treatment.

“He actually came out of leukaemia but, after some time, there was a relapse. We lost him in December 2014,” she said.

Mrs. Oyedele encouraged parents with children living with leukaemia to be strong and always take their children to the right hospital for proper checks.

Senior scientific officer at LASUTH, Dr. Olayinka Animashaun, said LASUTH was collaborating with the foundation on voluntary blood donation for people that needed blood in the hospital.

Animashaun said the hospital was trying to leverage on the platform to create awareness and sensitise the public on the need to voluntarily donate blood, adding that many were dying in hospitals, as the facilities lacked sufficient blood to give to people.

She noted that Nigerians do not have the culture of blood donation. In her words, it is only when a patient needs blood that the management of government hospitals would call the family members of such patients to donate blood.

“We feel that even with that act, it’s not enough compared to the rate at which people need blood.  This is why there is the need to go out to organisations, companies and public squares to sensitize people on voluntary blood donation. It is safe, healthy and nothing will happen to you if you donate. The blood that some people have in excess, some people are dying because (of lack) of it. That is why we are partnering with this NGO to sensitize people to donate blood and save lives. “

Another woman, Chidima Okpara, narrated how her child had been suffering from leukaemia. According to her, at first she and her husband didn’t know what it was but the disease was later detected at a general hospital.

“At first, we didn’t know what it was. You know cancer is a serious sickness and it consumes money. The government should help us by making the treatment free. They should place us on free medication, because it has not been easy,” she said.

One of the blood donors, Olabanjo Lateef, said it was his first time of donating blood. He admitted that he was scared initially, “but knowing that it is to save lives, I said to myself, why not?

“Having donated the blood now, I feel very good because there is joy in it. I believe that I am doing something good, and that is how it is supposed to be. I know that somebody somewhere is in need of this blood, and it will save life someday.”

