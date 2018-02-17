The Sun News
Latest
17th February 2018 - Lettuce: Amazing power food
17th February 2018 - Reps’ unending theatrics
17th February 2018 - How Ekwueme helped in creating more states (1)
17th February 2018 - Why are women not really participating in politics in Nigeria?
17th February 2018 - Ekiti development: Prof. Olusola as a stabilizing factor
17th February 2018 - Imo Guber: Okigwe, Owerri zones should search for a successful business entrepreneur
17th February 2018 - It takes courage to succeed in business
17th February 2018 - World Bank approves $486m for Nigeria’s power sector
17th February 2018 - Gulfstream G500 Jet launches in Nigeria
17th February 2018 - Nigeria, global bodies move against illicit financial flows in Africa
Home / Food & Drinks / Lettuce: Amazing power food

Lettuce: Amazing power food

— 17th February 2018

Lettuce has been called ‘the perfect weight loss food’ and ‘rabbit food’ but it is so much more. With amazing healing benefits and 20% protein by calories it could be called ‘gorilla food’ instead.

10 Health Benefits:

•Low calorie content and almost no fat.   

Lettuce has only 12 calories for 1 shredded cup.

This is why it is so good for weight loss.

•High in fibre and cellulose

Another reason it is good for weight loss.

This fiber also helps remove bile salts from the body. When the body replaces these salts it breaks down cholesterol to do so.  This is why lettuce is also good for your heart!

•Heart healthy

Lettuce’s vitamin C and beta-carotene work together to prevent the oxidation of cholesterol.  This prevents the build up of plaque.

.  Omega-3 fatty acids.

Romaine lettuce has a 2/1 ratio of omega-3 to omega-6.  That’s a great ratio.

The fat content in lettuce is not significant unless you eat a lot but we actually suggest you do.

•Complete protein

Romaine lettuce has 20 % of its calories in protein. Like all whole foods, much of this protein is complete but that amount can be increased by combining with balancing proteins.

Helps with insomnia

The white fluid that you see when you break or cut lettuce leaves is called lactucarium.

This has relaxing and sleep inducing properties similar to opium but without the strong side effects. Simply eat a few leaves or drink some lettuce juice.

•Lettuce is alkaline forming

The minerals in lettuce help to remove toxins and keep your acid/alkaline balance in order.  Once you are balanced on this level there are a host of benefits including greater energy, clearer thinking, deep restful sleep, and youthful skin.

•Low glycemic index

Lettuce has an average glycemic index of 15 but because it has so few calories its glycemic load is considered zero. For anyone watching their blood sugars for medical reasons this is great.  Low glycemic index also is great of weight management.

Whole live food

Lettuce is almost always eaten raw which has many micronutrients not found in cooked or processed food.  Eating raw food also adds vital energies not isolated or recognized by nutritional science.

The large food corporations have not found a way to package lettuce long term or stick it in cans or boxes.  Let’s hope they never do!

In fact, lettuce is one of the few foods which can be found organic and pre-washed already in bins for you to eat immediately.

•Lettuce tastes great.

Even though lettuce has very low calories, many varieties still have a sweet taste. To get maximum benefit from your food you should really WANT to eat it with your whole body not just your mind saying it is good for you. If you like the bitter taste you can find that too!

Note:  choose romaine lettuce if you can instead of iceberg.  Romaine has one of the highest nutritional values in the lettuce category.  Most people are familiar with iceberg lettuce, which has the lowest nutrition.

Comparing these two, romaine has…

Less sugars and sodium

Twice the protein

Twice the calcium

Three times the Vitamin K

Four times the iron

Eight times the Vitamin C

Seventeen times the Vitamin A (Nutritional data originally from USDA SR-21)

This follows the general rule to choose reds and green and dark coloured foods over whites.  This means that red and green leaf lettuce is more nutritional than iceberg also.

http://www.realfoodforlife.com

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

World Bank approves $486m for Nigeria’s power sector

— 17th February 2018

World Bank has approved a 486 million dollars credit facility to Nigeria for electricity grid improvements, the lender said on Friday. “The investments under the Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project will increase the power transfer capacity of the transmission network and enable distribution companies to supply consumers with additional power,” the World Bank said. Nigeria’s  power…

  • Gulfstream G500 Jet launches in Nigeria

    — 17th February 2018

    The all-new Gulfstream G500 business jet made its Nigerian debut this week, with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation’s senior executives visiting Nigeria to give current and potential customers an opportunity to experience firsthand the new aircraft’s cutting-edge technology, unparalleled comfort and superior craftsmanship. The Gulfstream G500 business jet was on display for private viewing at the ExecuJet…

  • Nigeria, global bodies move against illicit financial flows in Africa

    — 17th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Nigeria has joined various global bodies, including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank Group to square up against all forms of Illicit Financial Flows (IFF) currently draining the economic fortunes of Africa. Industry records show the continent loses $80 billion annually to IFF on a conservative…

  • Tormented By Epilepsy, Bullied By Peers, Boy, 16, Commits Suicide By Drinking Hypo Solution

    — 17th February 2018

    OWOLOLA ADEBOLA The tragedy of Matthew Gbodi, a 16-year-old who committed suicide last week in his family home at B13 Egikun Street, Ogbagi Akoko, Ondo State, is still generating ripples across the community. Gbodi, a talented local musician, was the community’s rising star with an ironic twist to his life. He suffered from epilepsy, a…

  • Sex Pills Nightmare …The Fun, The Folly, The Risk

    — 17th February 2018

    Our battle with side effects, by aphrodisiac drug users MUSA JIBRIL NEPA Street, Alaba Rago, at Okokomaiko, along the Badagry expressway, is a very cluttered Lagos neighbourhood, populated by a market, a mosque, a brothel and a host of vendors of needful things patronised by the homeless males, man or boy. Among the needful things…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share