Lettuce: Amazing power food

Lettuce has been called ‘the perfect weight loss food’ and ‘rabbit food’ but it is so much more. With amazing healing benefits and 20% protein by calories it could be called ‘gorilla food’ instead.

10 Health Benefits:

•Low calorie content and almost no fat.

Lettuce has only 12 calories for 1 shredded cup.

This is why it is so good for weight loss.

•High in fibre and cellulose

Another reason it is good for weight loss.

This fiber also helps remove bile salts from the body. When the body replaces these salts it breaks down cholesterol to do so. This is why lettuce is also good for your heart!

•Heart healthy

Lettuce’s vitamin C and beta-carotene work together to prevent the oxidation of cholesterol. This prevents the build up of plaque.

. Omega-3 fatty acids.

Romaine lettuce has a 2/1 ratio of omega-3 to omega-6. That’s a great ratio.

The fat content in lettuce is not significant unless you eat a lot but we actually suggest you do.

•Complete protein

Romaine lettuce has 20 % of its calories in protein. Like all whole foods, much of this protein is complete but that amount can be increased by combining with balancing proteins.

•Helps with insomnia

The white fluid that you see when you break or cut lettuce leaves is called lactucarium.

This has relaxing and sleep inducing properties similar to opium but without the strong side effects. Simply eat a few leaves or drink some lettuce juice.

•Lettuce is alkaline forming

The minerals in lettuce help to remove toxins and keep your acid/alkaline balance in order. Once you are balanced on this level there are a host of benefits including greater energy, clearer thinking, deep restful sleep, and youthful skin.

•Low glycemic index

Lettuce has an average glycemic index of 15 but because it has so few calories its glycemic load is considered zero. For anyone watching their blood sugars for medical reasons this is great. Low glycemic index also is great of weight management.

•Whole live food

Lettuce is almost always eaten raw which has many micronutrients not found in cooked or processed food. Eating raw food also adds vital energies not isolated or recognized by nutritional science.

The large food corporations have not found a way to package lettuce long term or stick it in cans or boxes. Let’s hope they never do!

In fact, lettuce is one of the few foods which can be found organic and pre-washed already in bins for you to eat immediately.

•Lettuce tastes great.

Even though lettuce has very low calories, many varieties still have a sweet taste. To get maximum benefit from your food you should really WANT to eat it with your whole body not just your mind saying it is good for you. If you like the bitter taste you can find that too!

Note: choose romaine lettuce if you can instead of iceberg. Romaine has one of the highest nutritional values in the lettuce category. Most people are familiar with iceberg lettuce, which has the lowest nutrition.

Comparing these two, romaine has…

Less sugars and sodium

Twice the protein

Twice the calcium

Three times the Vitamin K

Four times the iron

Eight times the Vitamin C

Seventeen times the Vitamin A (Nutritional data originally from USDA SR-21)

This follows the general rule to choose reds and green and dark coloured foods over whites. This means that red and green leaf lettuce is more nutritional than iceberg also.

