Letter: INEC can’t help you, APC replies R-APC

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted angrily to the letter the Reformed-APC wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning that the electoral body would not help them.

In a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party described the action of the Buba Galadima-led faction as ‘ill-conceived and futile’.

“In response to a letter said to have been written to INEC by Alhaji Buba Galadima, I will like to point out that the action is ill-conceived and therefore futile.

“INEC has no powers to cancel an election it did not organise. Secondly, the man calling for the cancellation of the convention did not contest for any position at the convention therefore has no locus standi to complain about its outcome.

“Besides, if candidates were not happy with the election process at the convention, they should petition the appeals committee. INEC cannot help them,” the ruling party noted.