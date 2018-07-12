The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Letter: INEC can’t help you, APC replies R-APC
12th July 2018 - APC has frustrated, made Nigerians hopeless – Southern CPC
12th July 2018 - Plateau Assembly impeaches speaker, majority leader
12th July 2018 - Why FIFA won’t ban Nigeria – Dalung
12th July 2018 - Ishaku, others condemn attack on Taraba communities
12th July 2018 - EFCC urges Nigerians to take over anti-corruption war
12th July 2018 - Croatia faces France in final
12th July 2018 - Federer dumped out of Wimbledon
12th July 2018 - Why we rejected N21.5bn Sukuk bond – Niger speaker
12th July 2018 - Juventus unveils CR7 Monday
Home / National / Letter: INEC can’t help you, APC replies R-APC
INEC

Letter: INEC can’t help you, APC replies R-APC

— 12th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted angrily to the letter the Reformed-APC wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning that the electoral body would not help them.

In a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party described the action of the Buba Galadima-led faction as ‘ill-conceived and futile’.

“In response to a letter said to have been written to INEC by Alhaji Buba Galadima, I will like to point out that the action is ill-conceived and therefore futile.

“INEC has no powers to cancel an election it did not organise. Secondly, the man calling for the cancellation of the convention did not contest for any position at the convention therefore has no locus standi to complain about its outcome.

“Besides, if candidates were not happy with the election process at the convention, they should petition the appeals committee. INEC cannot help them,” the ruling party noted.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INEC

Letter: INEC can’t help you, APC replies R-APC

— 12th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted angrily to the letter the Reformed-APC wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning that the electoral body would not help them. In a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party described the action of the Buba…

  • CPC

    APC has frustrated, made Nigerians hopeless – Southern CPC

    — 12th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) from the 17 Southern states have accused the All Progressive Congress-led government of frustrating and making Nigerians hopeless. Operating under the auspices of Southern Mandate of Nigeria (SMN), the members urged Nigerians to appreciate the leadership of Reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC) for…

  • SPEAKER HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

    Plateau Assembly impeaches speaker, majority leader

    — 12th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Peter Ajang Azi, has been impeached. The Assembly, through a voice vote, unanimously endorsed the nomination of Joshua Madaki, who represents the Jos East Constituency, as new speaker. The nomination was seconded by Hon. Abdul Yanga, member representing Mangu North-East constituency. The impeachment came…

  • ISHAKU

    Ishaku, others condemn attack on Taraba communities

    — 12th July 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has joined other notable voices to condemn the attacks on some villages in Lau Local Government Area of the state which has led to the death of over 42 persons and displacement of over a thousand people. More than 42 people, mostly women and children, were said…

  • EFCC - IBRAHIM MAGU - ANTI CORRUPTION WAR

    EFCC urges Nigerians to take over anti-corruption war

    — 12th July 2018

    James Ojo, Abuja and Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has challenged Nigerians to take ownership of the fight against corruption for a better society. Acting chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, made the charge yesterday, during this year’s African Anti-corruption Day, which was marked with a road walk in Abuja…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share