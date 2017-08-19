Let’s solve Africa’s problems ourselves, Osinbajo tasks leaders

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged leaders on the continent to work towards ensuring Africans solve their problems themselves.

He made the call on Friday in Kigali, Rwandan Capital, after attending the inauguration of President Paul Kagame, where he told journalists that African nations could take leadership in all respects.

Using Nigeria as an example, Osinbajo said the country was containing the Boko Haram insurgency and tackling the humanitarian crisis in the northeast at the same time.

According to him: “That is a theme that has gone through the African Union and it is very resonant that we must solve our own problems; that African can solve its own problems and I think African nations have begun to demonstrate that.

“We have shown in Nigeria that whatever problems we have, we can resolve them. We are doing so in the north-east, we are doing so with the humanitarian condition and all of that.

“We are saying that we can take leadership in various respects, leadership in our economy, handle the commanding heights in our economy, be directly involved in the destiny and future of our countries. And I think the point that he (Kagame) made is an important one and it’s one that is being demonstrated all over Africa.”

The Acting President commended Kagame who has shown excellent leadership, particularly in the East African region, noting that his work was largely responsible for his re-election.

Earlier in his inauguration speech, Kagame said Africa must look inwards as its governance and prosperity could not be outsourced. Kagame, 59, first assumed office in 2000 when his predecessor, Pasteur Bizimungu, resigned.