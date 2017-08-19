The Sun News
Latest
19th August 2017 - Let’s solve Africa’s problems ourselves, Osinbajo tasks leaders
19th August 2017 - JSRT, UN to build prison farm in Ebonyi
19th August 2017 - Court remands woman,11 others over Lagos kidnappers’ den
19th August 2017 - Parents urge ASUU to suspend strike
19th August 2017 - I SAW HELL UNDER ABACHA–COL. GWADABE
19th August 2017 - Ugwuanyi commends FG on ICT University
19th August 2017 - Police arraign pastor for allegedly defrauding church member of N1.7m
19th August 2017 - Kwara confirms Lassa fever case
19th August 2017 - 30th anniversary: A’Ibom declares fasting on Sept. 1
19th August 2017 - Why we want Bode George as PDP chair – Babatope
Home / National / Let’s solve Africa’s problems ourselves, Osinbajo tasks leaders

Let’s solve Africa’s problems ourselves, Osinbajo tasks leaders

— 19th August 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged leaders on the continent to work towards ensuring Africans solve their problems themselves.

He made the call on Friday in Kigali, Rwandan Capital, after attending the inauguration of President Paul Kagame, where he told journalists that African nations could take leadership in all respects.

Using Nigeria as an example, Osinbajo said the country was containing the Boko Haram insurgency and tackling the humanitarian crisis in the northeast at the same time.

According to him: “That is a theme that has gone through the African Union and it is very resonant that we must solve our own problems; that African can solve its own problems and I think African nations have begun to demonstrate that.

“We have shown in Nigeria that whatever problems we have, we can resolve them. We are doing so in the north-east, we are doing so with the humanitarian condition and all of that.

“We are saying that we can take leadership in various respects, leadership in our economy, handle the commanding heights in our economy, be directly involved in the destiny and future of our countries. And I think the point that he (Kagame) made is an important one and it’s one that is being demonstrated all over Africa.”

The Acting President commended Kagame who has shown excellent leadership, particularly in the East African region, noting that his work was largely responsible for his re-election.

Earlier in his inauguration speech, Kagame said Africa must look inwards as its governance and prosperity could not be outsourced. Kagame, 59, first assumed office in 2000 when his predecessor, Pasteur Bizimungu, resigned.

Post Views: 26
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 19th August 2017 at 6:44 am
    Reply

    He Osinbajo know nothing about what Africa problem is, not to talk about the solution, all the more, capabilities of what the solution takes. He should keep his mouth shut on it, only those who know what are involved and have the capabilities of what it takes, should talk about it. As I already said, Africa alone can not destroy The Wall against Africa. 21st century Africa with 21st century Africa’s partners will destroy The Wall against Africa for African sustainable developments and advancements base on Africa’s backgrounds and values in this 21st century world.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Let’s solve Africa’s problems ourselves, Osinbajo tasks leaders

— 19th August 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged leaders on the continent to work towards ensuring Africans solve their problems themselves. He made the call on Friday in Kigali, Rwandan Capital, after attending the inauguration of President Paul Kagame, where he told journalists that African nations could take leadership in all respects. Using…

  • JSRT, UN to build prison farm in Ebonyi

    — 19th August 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Justice Sector Reform Team (JSRT), yesterday, disclosed plans to establish a prison farm in the state. The United Nations Office on Drug and Crime, UNODC, it said, would fund this. The project, if established, would aid in the decongestion of the prisons. Disclosing this yesterday during the inaugural meeting…

  • Court remands woman,11 others over Lagos kidnappers’ den

    — 19th August 2017

    Twelve suspected kidnappers including a woman, arrested by the police in connection with a kidnappers’ den at Ile-Zik Bus Stop in Ikeja, were on Friday remanded at Ikoyi Prisons on the orders of a Lagos magistrate. Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias said the accused are to remain behind bars pending a legal advice from the State…

  • Parents urge ASUU to suspend strike

    — 19th August 2017

    Parents in the university town of Nsukka have appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its ongoing strike, considering the setback and suffering it would cause students and their parents. Some parents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Friday, said that if the strike was…

  • I SAW HELL UNDER ABACHA–COL. GWADABE

    — 19th August 2017

    •Why North gave Igbo quit notice   Colonel Lawan Gwadabe (retd). Remember him? The colourful, debonair and intrepid Army officer who, along with a few others, formed the bulwark of the military power ring and protective rampart that propped the Generals  Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha juntas before he ran into trouble for allegedly plotting…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share