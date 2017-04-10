Let’s scrap some states!

The Sun News
10th April 2017 - Where are ‘Mezie Abia’ clowns? (2) ON February 15, 2014, one sycophantic group known as “Mezie Abia Organization” took a full-page advertorial in SATURDAY INDEPENDENT to pour tirades on the trio of Femi Adesina, Eric Osagie and my humble self for our different feedback on the invidious visit of a few members of the Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led sheepishly, as usual, by former Governor Theodore Ahamefule Orji, to the erstwhile chairman of the party, Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, in Abuja. The sole mission was to clamour for the non-return of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to the party. Also inevitably joined in the calumnious narrative was Kalu, of course. The horribly written advertorial, entitled “Abia PDP and the activities of Clown Writers,” was signed by a certain Hon. Uche Nwosu, President, Mezie Abia Organization (MAO). First free lesson: ‘clown’ is a noun/verb and its adjective is ‘clownish’—which should have applied to the silly advertorial title. Let us continue with the bizarre name of this outfit. Which Abia are they fixing? The one ruined by T. A. Orji for eight unbroken years? Whose mandate do they have to fix the 17th Century-like state? And what is the pedigree of this organization? Why did it employ illiterate English language to communicate blunders in the name of a rejoinder? Must you write if you do not have rudimentary writing skills and basic knowledge of the English language? Do children of outcasts not have access to vernacular (Igbo specifically), which should have been employed in attacking us? The advertorial is a sheer advertisement of half-literacy and boyish illogic! So much for Nwosu’s self-inflicted public embarrassment as we go into the issues raised in that atrocious publication. Why should a purportedly honourable person indulge in a dishonourable act? Let’s take the specious declarations of MAO as much as space will allow and puncture them. “Actually, from the time it came into being till the year 2007, the state—Abia—was thoroughly abused, raped and abandoned to its appalling fate.” Since the creation of Abia State on August 27, 1991, all the past administrators and Kalu, tangentially, left the state in a dark corner! The only person that brought light to the state is the immediate-past governor, according to MAO’s spurious testaments! What kind of collective dismissal of past leaders is this? Because you want to attack Kalu at the instance of his successor, you now berate all your principal’s predecessors in office! This is arrant nonsense and crass presumptuousness that border on overgeneralization rascality and blanket condemnation without any justificatory basis whatsoever. The next extract from the MAO juvenility: “…how can any rational human regal (sic) a man that has sat on (sic) the saddle of governance for eight years without making any appreciable impact on its economic and social landscape. Orji Uzor Kalu, it will be recalled, was the governor of Abia State from May 27, 1999 to May 26, 2007.” If Kalu made an impact that was not appreciable, T. A. Orji’s phantom legacy—which will be the subject of another serial commencing in a fortnight—will evidence abject catastrophe without any impact at all, appreciable or not. The surfeit of grand deception, tomfoolery, lies and propaganda has finally given way to a stark reality of not abuse, rape and abandonment, but fatalistic and irredeemable destruction of Abia State. Yet another MAO declaration: “No amount of hack and jaundiced writings would lacerate his personality, nor change the records of history (sic). Letting lose (sic) attack dogs to assault and harass a performing governor, in the person of Chief T. A. Orji (Ochendo Global) (another comma) will only make him soar higher and higher.” I pity Nwosu’s sub-education which will not allow him to comprehend the import of “hack and jaundiced writings.” How can any sane Nigerian in this country and in the Diaspora accuse the treble of Adesina, Osagie and Wabara of low quality writing? At the risk of immodesty, we are among the best in the world. The person must be suffering from imbecility. What does he mean by jaundiced writing? How can verifiable statements of fact be described as jaundiced writing? Only a demented person engages in name-calling (“attack dogs”). He claimed that Orji performed. The only way to authenticate the yarn: let T. A. Orji walk, unaccompanied, in major streets in Abia and let us see whether he will not be stoned to death. Orji’s record in Abia is like a mirage and an obtuse gallery of pictures generated by adroit computer manipulators and used to publicly pool the wool over the eyes of some gullible Abians and indifferent Nigerians. Let us take another extract from the MAO fabrication: “Some columnists of the (sic) Sun Newspapers have for some time now (sic) constituted themselves as (sic) attack dogs of (sic) Governor Orji and his government. At the last count, Eric Osagie, Ebere Wabara, Femi Adesina etc (sic) have (sic) taken up arms against an innocent man through their diabolical writings, diatribes and invectives.” There is nothing diabolical about our writings as unsolicited documents and other interrogated sources of authentic and certified information at our disposal will open a can of worms in the weeks ahead. Obviously, Nwosu does not know the meaning of “diatribes.” If he did, he ought to have understood that our critique of the maladministration in Abia will persist and we shall continue to inveigh against Orji on grounds of anger informed largely by his non-performance. No governorship successor has been as disrespectful as T. A. Orji to his predecessor! So, his mercenaries should not make allusions to heaping of “invectives” on him or similar terminologies in the unfolding combative circumstance. The real battle for the political and spiritual cleansing and genuine liberation of our state has just begun. No degree of kindergarten blackmail via sponsored and idiotic advertorials can dissuade someone like me who is earnestly awaiting the revalidation of Dr. Alex Otti’s victory by the apex court shortly. Again, we return to the MAO trash: “The question Osagie, Wabara and Adesina and their likes (sic) should ask themselves is: why should a whole state be united in one voice and one deed (sic) against an individual? The simple reason is that: Orji Kalu left the state worst (sic) than he met it as governor.” Which whole state? Was there a plebiscite? Are the few indigent elders hero-worshipping Ochendo amid reception of life-support crumbs representative of the entire Abia indigenes? Why should a supposedly sensible person and leader of an ad hoc organization make sweeping, childish and derogatory statements? I am utterly scandalized and ashamed that poverty could make dunderheads become illogical and do things that smack of stupidity! A handful of beggarly numbskulls at home and 11 passive National Assembly legislators are now equated to Abia citizenry! Let me say it for the second time, an aggregation of thousands of these so-called Abia PDP stalwarts and their receding followers cannot have the minutest value of Kalu’s heroism, invincibility, transnational fame, nationwide popularity and superlative chord with fellow Abians and non-Abians. This is the crux of the morbid hatred for Kalu: his diminishing opponents are afraid of his domineering carriage and intimidating potentialities that naturally make his dwindling hypercritics fret, submissive and subservient! No “party stalwart,” former governor or indeed any person for that matter likes such conquistadorial posturing and aristocratic bluff! Therefore, they need to flinch from Kalu out of cowardly folly instead of synergizing with him and tapping his illustriousness. This is why the APC national leadership needs him more than millions of T. A. Orji and other Abia PDP minions.
Let's scrap some states!

— 10th April 2017

Mallam Nasiru el-Rufai, the effervescent and maverick governor of Kaduna State, brought to the fore the truth many had known, but haven’t had the courage to speak about, or spoke in hushed tones: The North is poor and broke. In fact, he called the region (North-West and North-East) the poorest , if the region were to be a country in Africa.

Another vocal northern leader,  Emir of Kano,  Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, was no less scathing in describing the pathetic condition the North has found itself through a combination of rudderless and tunnel-vision of some of those who had found themselves in leadership positions.

But, the truth is, it’s not only the states in the North that are not economically viable.  The insolvency permeates the north and south of the country.  The tragedy is that some states in Nigeria don’t qualify to be called states in the real sense of the word. 

In the past, I had advocated the merger of economically comatose states with those that are thriving.  What’s the use of a state that can’t pay worker’s salary, provide basic amenities for its people? What’s the worth of a state that exists only in name?

Below,  my argument for the scrapping of non-viable states, as earlier enunciated in this column…

I  am almost too scared to watch the news on television these days. For a newsman who lives on, and deals in news, ‘capturing history in a hurry speak ,’ that would seem like self-immolation, if not outright nihilism.

But, you can’t help feeling this way, as you flick channels of prime time news. It’s a depressing experience. It stabs at your underbelly. You can’t help feeling dejected.  You have a feeling of a steep degeneration of things. You wonder: How did we get to this abysmal level?  You truly feel sorry for the sorry state of affairs.

You are dead wrong if you think or believe that I am in any way alluding to the gory sights of malnourished mothers and kids at the IDP camps, a tragic reminder of the days of the jackal, when devil got hold of some of our misguided compatriots, turning them to bloody fiends, feasting on the blood of the innocents and the hapless. I mean the senseless killings of Boko Haram insurgents.  Terrible and monstrous, as the cannibal rage represents, that’s not what galls this writer this moment.  I am also in no way alluding to Boko Haram’s no-less deadly comrades-in-bloodletting, the Niger Delta Avengers, avenging whatever.

No, far from it: I am gravely distraught beholding placard-clutching elder citizens walking feebly across the streets in defiant protests against non-payment of their meagre pensions.  It’s usually a spectacle of shame, the shame of a nation that has failed its elderly citizens.

You hear stories of many senior citizens collapsing and dying at pay queues for money that isn’t even available for collection; in some states,  pensioners and civil servants are fast embracing the seppuku option;  committing suicide, unable to bear the shame and humiliation of being owed  and unable to meet their obligations.

These are Nigerians who gave their all in service to their nation; these are Nigerians who once beheld the glory of a nation on the rise, but witnessed its sudden pummel down the road of insolvency, where many of the states are finding it difficult to meet their basic obligations to the people they govern: Unpaid wages, poor primary and secondary schools’ education funding, poor medical state, bad roads, harvests of hunger and poverty!

As many march in frustration on the streets to protest their ill-treatment, this can’t be the Nigeria of their dreams: A Nigeria where 28 out of the 36 states have gone virtually insolvent; where the possession of a certificate does not certify or guarantee the unemployed graduate employment.

Let’s face it: A state unable to pay its working citizens its monthly emoluments or meet its obligations to its pensioners, or provide basic amenities for the people it superintends, is certainly a failed state, and the governor of such state, a failed governor.  There is no need mincing words or trying to colour the truth.

The shock of it all is that, you still find governors of failed states, cruising around their capital cities and other parts of the country, in blaring sirens and long convoys. They are still engrossed in their flamboyant lifestyles, of course, at the detriment of the suffering and oppressed people of their states. What a country!

What to do is simple: Let’s scrap failed states, if they are unable to work out a recovery plan at the soonest possible time.  Let’s also urge President Buhari to stop the bail-out to these states. That can only encourage more indolence on the part of such states.  In any case, for how long will the bail-out regime subsist? For how long should we tolerate and indulge lazy governors, who can’t think of creative ways to get out of the mess of their broke status? What happened to agriculture, entrepreneurship for job creation, manufacturing? Why has federal allocation become the only way for some of these states’ helmsmen, rushing to Abuja monthly for the usual federal largesse? If states will be called states, they must find a way to meet their obligations to their states and people! 

Of course, there are many reasons many states have become bankrupt and insolvent. The first is lifestyle, extravagant and wasteful lifestyles; second is lack of firm resolve to look inwards. Of course, there is global economic meltdown. But, a little prudence and being proactive could have helped in no small measure.

While failed states navigate ways out of their quagmire, they could start by trimming their long convoys and taming their expensive lifestyle habits, then look at other productive ventures listed above. If these won’t work, let’s fold up the states by merging them with others, so they could draw from the comparative and competitive advantages of their neighbours.

We got to this sorry pass because many states were created for more or less ego reasons. There were no plans for the sustainability or viability of many of the states. No business plan. Nothing on ground, on how to make the state work for its people. What happened was that one powerful man or group of powerful men usually formed pressure groups to agitate for new states.  Hiding under claims of marginalisation, they mount all kinds of pressures on the authorities until it buckles. Under the military which decreed our 36 state-structure, it was like cherry-plucking, the speed at which states were ‘manufactured.’ Now, see the mess they have put the country.  Even cries of marginalisation have never solved the clamour for more states to be created. Marginalisation gives birth to further marginalisation. With the creation of a new state, a new oppressor is created; the marginalised becomes the new oppressor, and the cycle continues!

As the tragedy of our nation stares us in the face, the citizens can’t stop asking: How come nations we got independence almost at the same period left us far behind in their steady march to progress? Look at India, a nation we once derided; Brazil, Ghana, Indonesia, Singapore, South Africa, to mention a few, and you can’t help weeping for this stunted giant.

How come we are still battling to get to 4000 megawatts of electricity, when power is no longer an issue in other countries?  How come we are producing the 23rd set of unemployed graduates, a country that is the 6th largest oil-producing nation on earth?  How come we haven’t got our transportation right: Air, road, rail and waterways?   How come our army of the unemployed keeps lengthening, while our industrial capacity keeps reducing? How come budgets are running into trillions, while the ordinary Nigerian is still battling the basic necessities of life: Water, food, shelter, clothing, health, amongst others?

Where are the groundnut pyramids that once dotted the Northern skyline? Where are the textile factories? What happened to the once-flourishing cocoa industry in the West and the palm kernel production in the East?  What about the agricultural prowess of the old Mid-West and the East? Gone! Drained, like prodigal youngsters, who blew their inherited wealth.

Even our black gold, our oil, has been so mercilessly bled that many are wondering if we wouldn’t have been better off if God hadn’t deposited the precious liquid in our soil.

But, the good news: We can turn things around if we do the right things. If those who lead at different levels of government,  truly get cracking by shunning greed and avarice and conspicuous consumption; stealing less and doing more. If they engaged in the productive sectors of the economy; providing the enabling environment for the private sector to thrive, so that our people may live and live life more abundantly.

•N.B: First published July 4, 2016

