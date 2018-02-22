The Sun News
Let's run Nigeria as business -Ejikeme

Let’s run Nigeria as business -Ejikeme

— 22nd February 2018

Kenechukwu Madukaife
 
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Chukwuanugo Ejikeme, in this interview said that the polity is in a chaotic state and needs redemption, insisting that Nigeria will prosper if run as a commercial venture.    
What’s your take on the state of the nation?
The fact is that Nigeria is in a chaotic state at this point in time. Looking at the content and character of the polity, these are certainly not the best of times for the country. In fact, looking at the socio-economic and political experiences, the entire set up is a bit confusing. Sometimes, I wonder if there is a deliberate attempt to punish the citizenry by the ineptitude and recklessness of the leadership. Looking at the economy, you won’t understand what is happening. The price of crude oil has been going up for sometime, which means extra income for the country, but it is not reflecting in the lives of the people. I don’t think we have a strong team managing the economy because since the advent of the Buhari administration, nothing has really improved in terms of the wellbeing of the common people.
So, economically, I think there is lack of direction. We are not doing well at all. If you go to the streets, you will see the level of poverty. And those of us who are privileged to be working face serious pressure from people who need help. They said that we are out of recession but it is expected that exiting recession would be that the common man would fare better. But that has not happened. So, we don’t understand what they meant by claiming that we are out of recession. Prices of essential commodities are soaring and organisations are sacking workers because the economy is shrinking. We are not doing well economically, no doubt about it.
Politically, I have issues with the presidency with regards to current happenings. One, the mass murder by herdsmen is a thing of serious concern. In fact, security generally in Nigeria is in a bad state. If you look at the killings in Taraba, Nasarawa, Benue and Enugu States, the country is drifting dangerously and the president pretends not to know what is happening. He has not drastically confronted the issue. These people killing innocent citizens are within the society; they are known. But it appears as if the presidency is protecting them. It appears as if they are on a mission. I don’t think it is good for the polity. Intermittently, the president makes pledges to arrest the situation but almost immediately, those promises disappear in cyberspace.
You cannot engage in selective justice and expect the people to be happy. Recall how the federal government descended on the hapless IPOB with its might. IPOB, we know, do not carry arms; they are agitating for a country they can call theirs in every material particular. They are young men expressing themselves but the Buhari administration declared IPOB a terrorist organisation and sent troops to kill the youths. Up till now, nobody knows where their leader is. But let it be known, the blood of the innocent spilled for no just cause will cry for justice.
What is your take on the call by some Nigerians to Buhari to seek a re-election?
We know Buhari to be a man of integrity but he doesn’t seem to have what it takes to rule the Nigeria of today. Ironically, they have already started to campaign for 2019 election. It shows the insensitivity of the people ruling us. It doesn’t matter to them what we feel or what we are going through; the only thing that matters to them is to remain in power even when they do not know how to use the power to the benefit of the people. All the strategy is how to retain power but not how to govern. Governance has been relegated to the background at the expense of politics.
However, as an Igbo, I want Buhari to come back in 2019 because of the political permutation. If he comes back to complete his second four-year term and if the Igbo can support him massively, the Igbo will have a chance of ruling this country. Let me also say this: When you have an Igbo as the president of Nigeria, the country will never be the same again. We will come out of the doldrums because an Igbo will run Nigeria as a business enterprise or commercial venture. And this is what we lack presently. Dubai is being run as a business and that is why it is a monumental success. We are not running Nigeria as business.
Everybody is talking about Obasanjo’s special letter, what would be your reaction to it?
My first reaction is that, as a Nigerian, Obasanjo has the right to comment on the affairs of the country. And for him to advice Buhari publicly means that he must have been doing it privately without getting the desired result. I’m not holding brief for Obasanjo but I’m convinced that he must have spoken to Buhari through various channels. What Obasanjo has done was to tell the world his position on the state affairs in the country.
Secondly, most of the content of Obasanjo’s letter represents the views of majority of our people. For me, there is no aspect of the letter that is not true of this administration. He categorically advised Buhari to go home and take a deserved rest considering his age and health challenges. But if Buhari’s health permits him, he has the right to seek to continue. On the issue of nepotism raised by Obasanjo, nobody can defend that. It is clear. It is not even that he is appointing Hausa/Fulani but appointing his blood relations. Again, some of the key appointees, including ministers, are very incompetent. If you have a very good team and the president is a bit weak, your team can produce result. Obasanjo is an elder statesman, who has seen it all. He is about the most politically exposed person in the country. He didn’t prevaricate on the issue of the economy and the wobbly war against corruption. He also talked about selective justice with regards to the herdsmen menace.
He did not mince word on these and he was on point.
For the information of the president and his handlers, it is always profitable to heed Obasanjo’s advice because he understands the country probably more than any Nigerian. It would be the height of mischief to describe Obasanjo’s letter as mischievous; it is well founded. If the federal government heeds to the content of that letter, I think it will be better for us as a nation. The oracle has spoken. Those who have ears let them hear.

