Let’s renew spirit of nation-building, self-esteem among Nigerians – Osun lawmaker

A member of Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called for the need to re-awaken the consciousness of nation-building and self-esteem among Nigerians.

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun), in a release made available to Daily Sun, spoke against the background of gross abuse and maltreatment meted out to Nigerians by some foreign countries especially Libya, pointed that dehumanisation of Nigerians outside the shores of the country was ‘rather unfortunate.’

The lawmaker, who is Chairman House Committee on Information and Strategy of the Osun state House of Assembly, identified lack of trust and loss of faith in the system as part of the reasons behind the of the emigration.

He stated that though migration is a global phenomenon including economic migration, but a situation when citizens of a country become desperate with little or no respect for their lives is not only disturbing but worrisome.

Oyintiloye, who maintained that there is enormous potentials and possibilities in the country, however, urged youths in particular to resist the temptation of squandering their future for what he described as morsel of bread.

The lawmaker also acknowledged that though the nation obviously is passing through though time economically staking one’s life for hardship and death as the case of many who perished in Sahara desert and high seas as uncalled for.

While calling on the citizens to take advantage of numerous government programmes and initiatives, the lawmaker enjoined leaders at all levels to double up in activities that will lead to job creation, productivity and harnessing of potential in the country.

He opined that creation of conducive environment, transparency and accountability in government will fast-track restoration of hope and inspire sense of nationhood