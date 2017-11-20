Let’s defreeze the tithe

On Air personality, Daddy Freeze is the eye of a storm. By delving into the issue of tithing, he overreached himself. He does not pay tithe, I believe and nobody has hanged him for that. Nevertheless, he extended his turf to an area he had no expertise and became an anti-tithe crusader, accusing pastors of extorting the people and living large. Of course, it got him the publicity he craved from a titillated world that hailed him. Nobody knows whose message he was carrying but it was strong enough to warrant the attention of Daddy GO, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of The Redeemed Christian Church of God. That was a big plus for Daddy Freeze really because Daddy GO would have better ignored him.

Tithe is a religious obligation demanded by God, that Christians, from the altar to the pew, should remit a tenth of their income to Him (through the church). As is characteristic of God, He compels nobody. Nobody knows how tithe became a problem for non-tithers.

By the way, tithe is relevant because it pays for the maintenance of God’s house. It pays for the upkeep of the servant of God and ancillary workers in the House of God. It pays for providing and maintaining the facilities in the House of God. It pays for the crusades and evangelism moves of the church.

Why is it not wrong for my pastor’s mates, even junior in school, to fly First Class or own private jet but abominable if my pastor does? Why must my pastor live in shanty in a dingy backstreet but his mates live in mansions ensconced far from the madding crowd and there is no evil there? Why is it evil when my pastor’s children attend good schools, as his mates’ kids in Ivy League schools? They say my pastor should be as poor as Jesus but was Jesus really poor? Our Lord was certainly a humble and simple man but he rode on a colt that nobody ever rode on and fed thousands at a go. No poor man could do that.

I pray earnestly that I am not misconstrued. I just want to purge people of the mentality that a pastor is meant to suffer because he is serving the Lord. Jesus promised His followers 100% reward here on earth and hereafter.

That is the truth. A truth that is unfortunately haunting the church today. A truth that has suffered much abuse. A truth that wolves have capitalised upon to scale the fence into the pen to feed on the sheep. They have told us so many lies to extort money from us. Many churches are now founded in the name of the father, the mother and children and we say amen, not knowing that the churches, which we collectively build are family estate in which we are not entitled to the pudding.

We have seen the flamboyance, the razzmatazz; the overflow. We have heard new doctrines condoning divorce, masturbation, adultery and fornication, alias dating. We have seen altars abandoned for jesters to crack inane jokes even at the expense of the Holy Ghost because of lust for crowd to fill shallow multi-thousand-sitter cathedrals, with souls clapping and dancing awilo to hell or soulless artistes miming gospel songs sans spirit.

But I am concerned that we have become willing tools in the hand of the devil to disparage the church. When we join the mob to rubbish the church, what are we doing, enthroning the kingdom of darkness over the kingdom of light?

To say developments in today’s church are not worrisome is a lie. Many ‘men of God’, sorry ‘dogs of men’ have brought the church to great reproach and ridicule. Daddy Freeze is a warning to the church we cannot afford. A lot of occultic men and women have lapped on this to castigate the church as if they are any better.

My problem with critics is their seeming or pretentious lamentation over the church as if they cared. Our Lord Jesus forewarned us a about the presence of these wolves. If their activities surprise us, it then means we share affinity and are strangers to the bible. Even in the time of our Lord on earth, these charlatans turned the house of God to a den of thieves, so much so the Lord drove them out with a cane. He still wields the cane but preserving it for use on a latter day when He will deny all those that make merchandise of the gospel and roast them in hell.

Simon was a sorcerer, yet he followed the apostles in the hope of buying spiritual gifts. Acts 8:9-25. So also was the girl with unclean spirit was able to discern who the apostles were until Paul spoilt business for her masters by casting out the demon in Acts 16:16. This thing is not truly new; it only peaked because of the end-time.

Let us, therefore, be careful in our critique that we don’t do more harm to the Body of Christ by making it unattractive due to shady characters already marked for hell by choice and by God’s vengeance. They know what awaits them and are certainly content with the temporal adulation and affluence. The true church of Christ still stands sure and unshakable, even by the worst earthquake of satanic attacks.

On the day of reckoning, it will be everyone for himself. May our mouth not put us in trouble. They claim to work for God, not you. Leave them and God whose name they disgrace. Romans 14:4. Have you not read God asking Aaron and Miriam the qualification they had to speak against His servant, Moses? Numbers 12:8-13. May the leprosy of Miriam be far from all of us. These guys will not intercede for anyone and, of course, they do not have the grace of Moses before God. God knows His own, even those pretending to be working for Him and He has their ultimate fate clearly worked out. Revelations 22:12-14. So, I ask like Wanda Jackson: “How do you treat God; like G-O-D or D-O-G?

The IPOB referendum that crashed

Congratulations, Ndi Anambra and Ndigbo! The successful conclusion of the Anambra gubernatorial election is sweet melody. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, which threatened to truncate the exercise, was totally ignored, as people trooped out to elect their governor. I am particularly elated because based on my stand on the issue, diehard IPOBians threatened me and vowed to prove me wrong after successfully aborting the election. They don’t need to hide their face in shame but to realise that yes, we all yearn for Biafra but if Biafra is the kind they offer, I guess the people have spoken via the referendum that the Anambra election was meant to be: IPOB is on its own!