On Tuesday, November 6, 2018, when United States citizens fully exercised their franchise, in the Midterm polls, the expectation was that the Democratic Party would sweep the senatorial polls and take over the control of the upper legislative chambers. There were talks about “change” as people expressed the sentiment of voting against the Republican Party to show their reservations and resentment about happenings in the last two years that President Donald Trump has been in the saddle. The media was frenzy with analysis and projection of a tsunami against the Republican Party.

However, by the next day when the results were out, the expectations were not fully met. Instead of the Democrats gaining control of the Senate, they lost seats, for the Republicans to get firmer control. However, the surprise came in the House of Representatives where Democrats brushed aside Republicans to take control. The setting now is a near balance of power. The Republican Party controls the Presidency, with President Trump as head of government, as well as the Senate, while the Democratic Party is in charge of the House of Representatives, whose Speaker is, in any case, the number three citizen of the United States. If anything happens to the US president and the vice president, it is the Speaker of the House of Representatives that would take over the rein of governance in the interim.

In Nigeria, the outcome of the US elections is a lesson to both the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is seeking to retain control of the Presidency and the National Assembly in the 2019 elections and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is hoping to displace the ruling political party. It

is a lesson to the effect that the APC should not be too confident that Nigerians would line behind it in the coming elections.

It is a lesson to the PDP, which has been expressing confidence that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would trounce President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 2019 presidential election, forgetting that it is not in total control of factors, which influence elections. Indeed, with what happened in the US, the PDP, most especially, should not be overconfident, no matter the perceived misgivings it thinks Nigerians have about President Buhari and the APC. Projections do not always come true, in the final analysis.