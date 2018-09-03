Lessons from Nnewi political summit

Nnewi was agog on August 2018 when notable leaders, opinion moulders and business men and women of the town met at Anaedo Hall to chart a new course for Nnewi politics. The summit, the first of its kind, attracted bigwigs like Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor Central Bank of Nigeria, Dame Virgy Etiaba, former Anambra State Governor, Chief Ajulu Uzochike, founder of Cutix Plc, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah chairman of Capital Oil and Gas, Engr. Emeka Nzewi of Adswitech Plc among others. The event was organized by Dr. Obi Nwosu, former Anambra State Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

The political summit was timely and necessary because of the large number of aspirants jostling for political positions in the state. About three senatorial aspirants, three House of Reps, and ten State assembly aspirants had emerged from Nnewi. That is why it has become imperative to call them to order. The summit was purpose-driven to create enabling peace, unity and progress for Nnewi people. Of course, the agenda of the gathering was to select the best contestants that would not only win elections but bring meaningful development to Nnewi town. The organizers are against the imposition of candidates for elective positions by a few people. There is a need to commence a new way the of choosing representatives based on quality, character, ability and integrity because any elected politician becomes the ambassador of Nnewi and a mirror through which other people view the town locally and beyond.

Apart from business exploits, Nnewi has a rich political history, which dated back to the 50s and 60s. The great progenitors of the town like Sir Louis Philip Odumegwu-Ojukwu, founding president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Dr. Akweke Nwafor-Orizu, first indigenous senate president, Chief MCK Ajuluchukwu of defunct Unity Party of Nigeria, Chief Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Eze Ndigbo, Chief Zacchaeus Obi, first republic politician, Mr. Francis Nwokedi, first Nigerian permanent secretary, still serve as reference points in today’s leadership discourse. There are other living legends – Dr. Dozie Ikedife, former president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr. Chu Okongwu, former Minister of Finance, Prof. ABC Nwosu, former Minister of Health, Major General Sam Momah, former Minister of Science and Technology and many others.