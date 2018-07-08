Lessons life taught me – Shaffy Bello, actress

Do you have any plans of going back to music? Music is still part of me. It will never depart from me. It is a matter of finding that right time. I still have the nudge in my heart to still do something great about music, but there has to be time for it. It is not the time now. Any other thing your fans should expect from you? They should keep watching me. One of the things in an individual’s life is growth, and I think for every one, even if I should tell you that I am not doing music any more, in another year, I could decide that I want to do it again. One of the things I know as a human being is that you have the right to change your mind. So, even if I do tell you that I want to do it, I have the right to change my mind that I don’t want to do it anymore. But for now, there is no time for that because I am concentrating on this aspect of my life as an actor, studying to be a director and producer and doing bigger things in Nollywood. When I feel that I want to take a break and go back to what I love to do, which is music, I will do it. But it is not yet time.

What attracted you to the new movie, Lara And The Beat? It was the name of the producer that attracted me to the movie. The producer is known for good movies, and when you see such producers doing good works with great reputation in the industry, and when you are invited, you have to honour their invitation. When they sent me the script, I read it and knew that I had few scenes but I didn’t mind. But then, I wanted to do the movie. For me, it’s not how many scenes you have in a movie but the impact you can create with one scene. If you are an artiste, you shouldn’t say because you have only one scene, you would not feature in that movie. Your one scene may actually be the scene that really makes an impact in the movie. Which part of the movie thrilled you the most? I would say all the themes in the movie are of great interest to me. Anything that you want to train your children on, this movie will educate the child. It talks about the simple things of life, such as relationship with people. It is a movie that teaches about character and lessons of life. You’re a mother and actress, how do you combine both effectively? Everything is all about setting your priorities right. What’s more of a priority at that time was my children. I have to be there for my kids, but my children also respect me for what I do. If I have to work, I have to work for them. The beautiful thing is that I have grown up children. You can’t compare me with actors that have children who are still very young. My children are grown and I can be on set for some weeks or months and all we need to do is talk on the phone or do video calls. Technology has made it easy for me to communicate with them. Although, I live in Nigeria but they live abroad. It’s easier for me now but when I was much more younger in raising my children, I had my priorities and what was important to me at that time was my family.