The Sun News
Latest
15th September 2017 - ‘Less than 5% importers comply with import laws’
15th September 2017 - Leadership tussle threatens FG’s cashew policy –NCAN
15th September 2017 - The Python dance in South East
15th September 2017 - Soldiers storm Kanu’s home
15th September 2017 - Bayelsa SSG resigns
15th September 2017 - How I spend my security vote –Edo speaker
15th September 2017 - 420 students displaced as flood submerges Delta college
15th September 2017 - Senate at war over allowance
15th September 2017 - Democracy under threat, Saraki warns
15th September 2017 - Minister: Money won’t buy votes in 2019
Home / Business / ‘Less than 5% importers comply with import laws’

‘Less than 5% importers comply with import laws’

— 15th September 2017

By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Customs Service, yesterday said that less than 5 per cent of importers comply with laws guiding importation of goods into the country, thereby creating problems for the organisation in the clearance.

Speaking at an interactive event of the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association (MAN) in Lagos, the Controller General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), lamented that agency’s efforts to comply with the Federal Government’s 48 hours clearance of goods at the port is being hampered by false declaration by importers.

He said, “though we have taken steps to digitalise the fast track process at the port, most items brought in are never what they declared on the manifest.

“Our biggest problem is compliance. If only our traders can comply with the law, then things would be easier. Those giving us problem are within 5 per cent; if the importers are sincere, clearance should not take more than 30 minutes. We believe that if there is trust, then most of the problems will be lessened by 90 per cent,” he said.

He noted that aside the manufacturers who import raw materials and have been known by Customs over the years, 99 per cent of traders who brought in goods were not sincere with their declaration, thereby putting Customs through much stress.

He related a situation where an importer declared that he had only brought in wash-hand basins but upon investigation, Customs discovered that he had concealed rifles in the container.

“If all are truthful, I can assure you that within  48 hours, we will clear your goods but we cannot because of insincerity mostly by our traders,” he said.

The CG, however, assured the manufacturers that the single window, which they have been agitating for has reached about 70 per cent completion and is now under the office of the Vice President, adding that it would be achieved before the end of the year. Ali said the single window would make the process of clearance faster than before, adding that work is also in progress on the common ECOWAS tariff.

He, however, warned that Nigeria would not open its border to goods that are not originally produced ‎by member countries to have unfettered access into the country.

“As much as we accept free flow of goods manufactured from ECOWAS region at zero duty per cent, where goods ‎imported into Togo lands in Nigeria, this cannot attract zero duty,” he said.

‎He assured the manufacturers of Customs’ support to clear their raw materials on fast track bearing in mind the importance of the real sector to the economy. 

The CG noted that as much as it is the responsibility of Customs to collect revenue, he takes pride in collecting export duty than import duty.

“Manufacturing sector is the bone of our economy. When we import, we grow other people’s economy. If we can produce and consume, we will raise our GDP,” he said.

The President of MAN, Frank Jacobs, had earlier commended the Customs’ CG for his support to manufacturers and his success within the short period‎ in office.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

‘Less than 5% importers comply with import laws’

— 15th September 2017

By Bimbola Oyesola The Nigeria Customs Service, yesterday said that less than 5 per cent of importers comply with laws guiding importation of goods into the country, thereby creating problems for the organisation in the clearance. Speaking at an interactive event of the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association (MAN) in Lagos,…

  • Leadership tussle threatens FG’s cashew policy –NCAN

    — 15th September 2017

    From Nsisong Morgan, Abuja The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN), Eastern Zone, has raised the alarm over festering leadership crisis within the body, saying the development was deeply threatening government’s cashew policy. NCAN said the issue was worrisome as the Federal Government had since designated cashew as a national crop but had not lived…

  • Soldiers storm Kanu’s home

    — 15th September 2017

    •IPOB leader’s whereabouts unknown  • Military reacts From Okey Sampson, Aba, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye (Abuja), Jeff Amechi Agbodo (Onitsha), Sola Ojo (Kaduna) and Molly Kilete, Abuja Soldiers, yesterday, reportedly stormed the Afara Ukwu, Umuahia country home of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, allegedly killed 22 of his members and arrested 18…

  • Bayelsa SSG resigns

    — 15th September 2017

    Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has announced the formal disengagement of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff, to enable him return to his private legal practice. Dickson, who announced this at the end of the 79th session of the State Executive Council meeting, explained that the decision to release Dokubo-Spiff was a mutual…

  • How I spend my security vote –Edo speaker

    — 15th September 2017

    From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Adjoto Kabiru, has opened  up on how he spends the security vote for his office. Adjoto said he used his security vote to pay his security men, “to avoid being taken away like a chick by hoodlums.” He said this at an interactive session…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share