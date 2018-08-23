Leon Balogun has called for consistency from Brighton and Hove Albion after shocking Manchester United on Sunday.

On the back of their opening 2018-19 Premier League defeat to Watford, the Seagulls bounced back with a stunning 3-2 victory over Jose Mourinho’s men at the Amex Stadium.

Impressed by the performance, the Nigeria international has charged ‎Chris Hughton’s men to continue with the form.

“It’s an amazing way to get our first win of the season – we’ve set the bar really high now and we showed a great reaction from the Watford defeat,” Balogun told club website.

“This is the level we always want to achieve consistently, and it was a great afternoon for me.

“It’s too early to make predictions, we’ve had one good game and one bad game and still have some aspects to improve – it’s about consistency and if we can perform like we have on Sunday, then it will be a strong season.”

The former Mainz 05 defender made his Premier League debut in the encounter when he replaced Lewis Dunk with just 20 minutes played and he insisted that it was not difficult for him to settle into the game.

“Psychologically it wasn’t the biggest challenge for me because I’m 30-years old and have a lot of experience in the game,” he continued.

“The biggest thing was adapting to the style of play within the side, because I came back in quite late after the World Cup during the summer.

“It’s different in competitive matches, in the first goal Romelu Lukaku was my man and I didn’t pick him up during the second phase of play – the ball got deflected and I didn’t anticipate – these are the challenges that I still have to get used to.

“But the team made it quite easy and we talked a lot in defence and that helped me settle in quite fast – it’s normal that it might take a while.”

Brighton take on Liverpool in their next league game on Saturday, and Balogun already hinted on his expectation from Jurgen Klopp’s men.