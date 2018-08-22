Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun has said that he is expecting an “intense” fixture with Liverpool this weekend.

Balogun made his Premier League debut against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, with the Nigeria international helping the Seagulls to a 3-2 victory at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton make the trip to Anfield on Saturday to face Liverpool, and Balogun is expecting a tougher test at the home of the Merseyside giants.

The 30-year-old is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: “Liverpool is going to be completely different. It is going to be a lot quicker and a lot more intense.

“[My teammates] told me this is always the kind of game you play against United. They like to slow it down a little bit sometimes.”

Balogun could start the match due to an injury to Lewis Dunk.