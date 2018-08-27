– The Sun News
BAYERN

Leon Balogun: Liverpool tough as Bayern clash

— 27th August 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion defender and Nigeria central defender Leon Balogun has expressed his feelings in the aftermath of Saturday evening’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The defender made his first Premier League start alongside Shane Duffy and drew positives from the game despite ending in defeat for his side.

“I would compare today’s game to playing against the likes of Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund in Germany,” Balogun told Brighton’s official website.

“It’s a very fast game with quick attack with lots of quality – it was tough today but that’s why the disappointment is quite big because we feel like we were very close to getting something.

“We had chances late on to get a point and we feel like we could have done today.”

Balogun was then asked to compare the two giants of English football; Manchester United and Liverpool after the game on Merseyside on Saturday.

“We knew we had to be on top of our game again this afternoon, but we also knew it would be a different challenge to Manchester United last weekend.

“Liverpool have a lot more runners, so we had to much more aware of them today.

“As a team in defence we prepare game by game – last weekend was different today so that’s how we build up the training sessions.”

A first half goal by Egypt’s Mohamed Salah won the game for the Reds who are now atop the table with maximum nine points after three matches.

“We’re frustrated with the goal we gave away, but you have to learn from your mistakes – people have said today was a lot better than how we did here back in May last season.

“Everyone can see that it was different today and so we have to learn – it’s not bad to lose by one goal it’s just disappointing given the way we played.”

