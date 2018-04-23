Leon Balogun adds to Eagles’ injury woes

Monica Iheakam

Leon Balogun has joined the Super Eagles walking wounded and was unavailable for selection when Mainz 05 faced off with Augsburg at the WWK Arena on Sunday in a Bundesliga tie.

This would be bad news for Nigeria’s Coach, Gernot Rohr, as he is also sweating on the fitness of three players he was planning to name in his provisional World Cup squad, Tyronne Ebuehi, Joel Obi and Eddy Onazi, who only returned to training few days ago after suffering a hamstring-related injury vs. Kayserispor on April 7.

Medical tests carried out by Mainz medics revealed that Balogun had suffered a rib injury and it remains unclear how long the defender will spend in the treatment room.

The central defender’s injury problems refused to go away, coupled with his current contract situation, which limited his appearances to 15 games from a possible 35 so far this season.

It would be recalled that he was withdrawn from the starting lineup in the Super Eagles pre-World Cup friendly against Serbia on March 27, as a precaution due to illness.

On his debut for the national team against Mexico in March 2014, the former Fortuna Dusseldorf center back suffered a serious injury, which ruled him out of the World Cup in Brazil.