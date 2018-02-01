Lekki toll review: No increase in transport fare —NURTW 

National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Jakande, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, has assured residents and commuters on the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway that there will be no fare increase as a result of a toll review at the Admiralty Circle Plaza and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Plaza.

The review, which takes effect from today, followed an order by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

According to the NURTW Chairman in axis, Taofeek Oluwa, LCC consulted the union as one of the critical stakeholders, during the engagement process for the toll review which resulted in the minimal increase in tariff charged branded commercial buses.

He said: “From today, branded commercial buses popularly called ‘Danfo’ which previously paid N80.00 would be paying N90.00 for e-Tag payments and N100.00 for cash payments.

“As long as LCC honours its agreement of our mutual understanding at the stakeholders’ meeting, we can confidently support LCC by assuring that commuters will not suffer any increase in the fare paid to board branded commercial buses coming into or going out of Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway.

“The NURTW is happy to endorse the toll fare review.”



The statement was corroborated by another NURTW Jakande Eti-Osa official, Quadri Adesokan, who stated that LCC has promised to improve the standards of the roads for the safety of passengers. We have heard the concerns of the LCC and have agreed to support them because they have promised us to maintain the roads. A large number of our buses are using the e-tag which affords us unhindered entry and return from Lekki-Epe Expressway,” he said.