The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Lekki Deep Seaport: NPA paid only $23m out of $110m equity  share
12th February 2018 - Banana peels Nigeria’s surviving airlines must avoid
12th February 2018 - How fuel subsidy hurts economy
12th February 2018 - Nigeria’s unemployment bug: Time bomb waiting to explode
12th February 2018 - Efficient rail system panacea to delapidation of Nigeria’s roads network –Rafindadi, FERMA MD
12th February 2018 - Osibanjo commissions N4.1bn Nestlé RTD factory in Agbara
12th February 2018 - Bee farming? Good for nutrition, boost to your income
12th February 2018 - Why Nigerian manufacturers should invest in renewable energy
12th February 2018 - How weapon-laden container disappeared from Apapa Port
12th February 2018 - All hail new Peugeot 3008 SUV
Home / Business / Lekki Deep Seaport: NPA paid only $23m out of $110m equity  share

Lekki Deep Seaport: NPA paid only $23m out of $110m equity  share

— 12th February 2018

Isaac Anumihe

 Acting Director General of the Infrastructure Concession regulatory Commission (I RC) has accused the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) of frustrating the development of the over $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport project following its failure to pay $110.9 million equity share for  the project in full. 

According to the ICRC boss, Engneer Chidi Izuwah, the Lagos State Government has paid up its 18.15 per cent equity while NPA only paid $23 million out of the $110.9 million of its equity, which is 20 per cent. 

Addressing newsmen in Lagos recently, Izuwah stated that the Lekki Deep Seaport project site is in compliance with Section 20 of the ICRC Act 2005, which empowers the Commission to monitor compliance and ensure efficient execution of all nationwide ‘PPP’ projects.

“We are here as part of the commission’s 2017/2018 monitoring programme to assess the level of progress made in implementing this project as well as compliance with terms and conditions of the contract agreement signed by all parties,” he said.

Izuwah commended the management of Lekki Port for the progress recorded so far on the project and for choosing qualified and credible technical partners to work with them on the project, urging the company to ensure timely completion of the project.

While describing the magnitude of the Lekki Deep Seaport project, the General Manager, Projects, of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise (LPLE), Mr. Steven Heukelom, noted that upon completion, the port would be one of the deepest in West Africa with 16.5-meter water depth and one of the most modern, efficient ports in sub-Saharan Africa with capacity to berth larger vessels thereby making Lagos the trans-shipment hub in West Africa.

“We are working tirelessly in conjunction with China Harbour Engineering Company to deliver a port, which will be a state-of-the-art, model deep seaport, not only in Nigeria but in sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.

Lekki Deep Seaport is a tripartite project of the promoter, LPEL, NPA and the Lagos State Government. The equities in the seaport included 20 per cent for the Federal Government through the NPA; 18.15 per cent for Lagos State government; and 61.85 per cent for the lead promoter of the project, LPEL.

The project is expected to create about 169,972 direct and indirect jobs and generate revenue worth $190 billion to the state and federal agencies in form of taxes, royalties and duties. The Lagos State government has paid up its part of equity contribution to the project, which currently stands at 18.15 per cent while NPA has 20 per cent equity but has so far paid about $23 million out of the total commitment of $110.9 million.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lekki Deep Seaport: NPA paid only $23m out of $110m equity  share

— 12th February 2018

Isaac Anumihe  Acting Director General of the Infrastructure Concession regulatory Commission (I RC) has accused the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) of frustrating the development of the over $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport project following its failure to pay $110.9 million equity share for  the project in full.  According to the ICRC boss, Engneer Chidi Izuwah, the…

  • Banana peels Nigeria’s surviving airlines must avoid

    — 12th February 2018

    Louis Ibah  A fortnight ago, Med-View Airlines announced the suspension of its Lagos-Abuja-Dubai operations which it launched on December 7, 2017 with a lot of fanfare. The suspension, according to the airline’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Muneer Bankole, became necessary following the breakdown of the only aircraft (a Boeing 767) which it deploys on that route….

  • How fuel subsidy hurts economy

    — 12th February 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu Unless concrete steps are taken by the Federal Government to address the galloping rate of fuel subsidy payment, Nigerians may wake up one day to discover that more than half of the nation’s budget will go into the payment of fuel subsidy. First to test the waters in giving Nigerians an inkling of…

  • Nigeria’s unemployment bug: Time bomb waiting to explode

    — 12th February 2018

    …30m youths unemployed as NBS doubts FG’s job creation claim Bimbola Oyesola, Wale Sanyaolu; Nwokediba Micheal Nigeria’s unemployment statistics are gradually assuming a freightening dimension like a time bomb waiting to explode. According to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) the nation’s current rate of joblessness is put at 18.8 per cent up from 14.2 per cent…

  • Efficient rail system panacea to delapidation of Nigeria’s roads network –Rafindadi, FERMA MD

    — 12th February 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Nurudeen Rafindadi, has said the only way to have durable roads in the country remains the introduction of rail system across the country. Rafindadi who spoke with Daily Sun in Abuja said apart from using weighbridges to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share