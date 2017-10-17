The Sun News
Leicester sack manager Shakespeare

— 17th October 2017

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare was sacked on Tuesday four months after he was put in permanent charge of the Premier League club, British media reports indicate.

Shakespeare had assumed a caretaker role in February after Italian Claudio Ranieri, who led Leicester to a stunning English Premier League title triumph in 2015-16, was dismissed.

This was when the club was mired in relegation trouble.

The 53-year-old led Leicester away from trouble and steered them into the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals where they lost narrowly to Atletico Madrid.

Leicester have won only one of their eight Premier League games this season and are third-bottom of the table.

Shakespeare’s last game in charge was Monday’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.(Reuters/NAN)

