LEICESTER CITY

Leicester rejects N5.7b Saudi Arabia bid for Ahmed Musa

— 23rd July 2018

Leicester City have rejected a £12m (N5.7B) bid from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr for striker Ahmed Musa.

READ ALSO: Huddersfield, Fulham eye Ahmed Musa

According to Daily Mail of London, Leicester are keen on recouping the £16.6m they spent on bringing the Nigerian International to the King Power Stadium.

Musa, 25, joined from CSKA Moscow in July 2016 for a then club-record £16.6m but has only made 21 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals.

Sky Sports News understands Leicester would want to recoup the majority of that outlay if Musa were to leave this summer.

The Nigeria international spent the second half of last season back on loan at CSKA and his second goal against Iceland has been nominated for goal of the tournament at the FIFA World Cup.

The former Kano Pillars star is not lacking in suitors after showcasing his talents at the 2018 World Cup in addition to his performance while on loan at CSKA in the second half of last season.

