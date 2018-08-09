Leicester land £13m Benkovic amids Maguire to Man Utd rumours

Goal

The Foxes maintain that they will not be parting with their England international centre-half, but they have still moved to bolster their ranks.

Amid much talk of Harry Maguire leaving Leicester City, the Foxes have moved to bolster their centre-half options with the reported £13 million ($17m) signing of Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb.

Claude Puel maintains that he has no intention of parting with a highly-rated England international, but he has brought in a fresh face to cover all eventualities.

Benkovic, a Croatia Under-21 international, has penned a five-year contract with Leicester as he prepares to embark on a Premier League adventure.

He is looking forward to taking on that challenge, with the decision taken to leave the familiar surrounds of his home-town club and test himself in England.

The 21-year-old told the Foxes’ official website: “The feeling is amazing to come to such a big club. It’s a big honour to wear this jersey [for the] club.

“I will give all my heart to this club, to all the fans, to everybody. Hopefully we’ll have a very good result this season.

“The ambitions of Leicester City are so big. I like the club very much and I think it’s a very good step for me to the next level. I’m very happy to be here.

“On the pitch, I do my best. I fight for the club and that’s all I can promise to do. The fans will see what I have and fully hope I will do a good job.”

Benkovic has always been a fan of English football and believes he is capable of making a positive impression with Leicester.

“I’ve watched a lot [of Premier League games],” he added.