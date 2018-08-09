– The Sun News
Benkovic

Leicester land £13m Benkovic amids Maguire to Man Utd rumours

— 9th August 2018

Goal

The Foxes maintain that they will not be parting with their England international centre-half, but they have still moved to bolster their ranks.

Amid much talk of Harry Maguire leaving Leicester City, the Foxes have moved to bolster their centre-half options with the reported £13 million ($17m) signing of Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb.

Claude Puel maintains that he has no intention of parting with a highly-rated England international, but he has brought in a fresh face to cover all eventualities.

Benkovic, a Croatia Under-21 international, has penned a five-year contract with Leicester as he prepares to embark on a Premier League adventure.

READ ALSO Boateng trains with Bayern amid PSG and Manchester United links

He is looking forward to taking on that challenge, with the decision taken to leave the familiar surrounds of his home-town club and test himself in England.

The 21-year-old told the Foxes’ official website: “The feeling is amazing to come to such a big club. It’s a big honour to wear this jersey [for the] club.

“I will give all my heart to this club, to all the fans, to everybody. Hopefully we’ll have a very good result this season.

“The ambitions of Leicester City are so big. I like the club very much and I think it’s a very good step for me to the next level. I’m very happy to be here.

“On the pitch, I do my best. I fight for the club and that’s all I can promise to do. The fans will see what I have and fully hope I will do a good job.”

Benkovic has always been a fan of English football and believes he is capable of making a positive impression with Leicester.

“I’ve watched a lot [of Premier League games],” he added.

