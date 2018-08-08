– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Leicester coach tasks Iheanacho
8th August 2018 - Providing a check on expiry dates of drugs
8th August 2018 - Motivational speaking at a glance
8th August 2018 - The march towards 2019
8th August 2018 - Restoration of good governance in Enugu
8th August 2018 - APC: With Saraki’s exit Kwara people liberated – Lai Mohammed
8th August 2018 - The National Assembly, DSS siege
8th August 2018 - Like Nostradamus, I saw today
8th August 2018 - UK, APC, PDP, Ihedioha, others condemn NASS invasion
8th August 2018 - Osinbajo sacks Lawal Daura following Buhari’s nod
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Leicester coach tasks Iheanacho
Puel

Leicester coach tasks Iheanacho

— 8th August 2018

Kelechi Iheanacho needs to find another level to continue his scoring streak, says Leicester City manager Claude Puel.

The Nigerian striker is set to lead the line in Friday’s Premier League opener against Manchester United with Jamie Vardy, only back in training on Monday, unlikely to be risked.

Iheanacho’s fine pre-season form – four goals in three games, including a brace in the final summer outing at Lille – eases fears City will struggle without talisman Vardy, but Puel is urging the 21-year-old to up his game when the real deal gets under way at Old Trafford.

READ ALSO APC: With Saraki’s exit Kwara people liberated – Lai Mohammed

“He is focused,” said the City boss. “He made a good performance (against Lille), but the most important thing is to present against Manchester United. We know a friendly game is always different. Of course I am happy about his performance and the performance of the other players.

“It has been a difficult pre-season with all the international players coming back step by step and without the good levels and freshness necessary to play 90 minutes.”

Although Iheanacho is expected to start, Puel still has decisions to make elsewhere, with the line-up against Lille not necessarily the 11 players that will start against United.

“We will see against Manchester United in the first game,” added Puel. “It is a problem to find the good balance and the strong team to play the whole game.

“We have different questions about some of the players. We will see. It is a little difficult to prepare a game for Manchester United without all the solutions. I will try to pick a team to make a good performance.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAI MOHAMMED - SARAKI EXIT - KWARA PEOPLE LIBERATED

APC: With Saraki’s exit Kwara people liberated – Lai Mohammed

— 8th August 2018

“As far as the people of Kwara State are concerned, it was as if finally, the state was being liberated… akin to how Nigeria felt on the eve of Independence.” Ismail Omipidan Information and Culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed speaks on happenings in the party and in the polity. What will be your immediate reaction…

  • NASS INVASION

    UK, APC, PDP, Ihedioha, others condemn NASS invasion

    — 8th August 2018

    Yesterday’s invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Service (DSS), has continued to receive wide condemnation from Nigerians and the international community. Reacting to the incident, the United Kingdom said it is closely monitoring the situation and other political developments in the country. It said it is in favour of a free,…

  • DSS BOSS

    Osinbajo sacks Lawal Daura following Buhari’s nod

    — 8th August 2018

    It was learnt that the meeting coordinated by the sacked DSS boss commenced at about 12.30 a.m. and lasted till about 2 a.m • How Asari-Dokubo’s sister, Boma Goodhead, confronted security operatives • It was coup against democracy – Saraki, Dogara Iheanacho Nwosu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Fred Itua, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Geoffrey Anyanwu,…

  • SEIYEFA

    FG names Seiyefa acting DSS DG

    — 8th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has named the most senior director in the Department of State Service (DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, as the acting Director-General of the service. The Presidency through its official Twitter handle, Presidency Nigeria @NGRPresident announced the appointment. It tweeted, “UPDATE: Matthew B. Seiyefa, the most senior director in the Department of…

  • STAND UP TO DICTATORSHIP

    Resist dictatorship, Wike tells Nigerians

    — 8th August 2018

    “All well-meaning Nigerians should stand up against this dictatorship. All over the world, this has never happened. Nigerians should not stand aloof…” • Condemns assault on National Assembly Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the siege on the National Assembly by security forces, urging Nigerians to rise against dictatorship of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share