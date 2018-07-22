Leicester City rejects N5.7b Musa bid 

Al Nassr has failed with a massive bid for Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa.

Reports claim Leicester have rejected a £12million bid from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr for Musa but could allow Islam Slimani out on loan.

READ ALSO Iwobi to pen new 5-year deal

Musa joined from CSKA Moscow in 2016 for £16.6m and it is thought Leicester would want to recoup their money.

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon have made a loan enquiry for Slimani.

The £28million signing, who spent time on loan at Newcastle last season, has been offered back to Newcastle during this window and could be sold for a discounted £18m.