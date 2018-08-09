– The Sun News
LEICESTER CITY BOSS TO IHEANACHO

Leicester boss to Iheanacho: You must be present against Man U

9th August 2018

Leicester City boss, Claude Puel has urged Kelechi Iheanacho to maintain his current rich vein of form in the Premier League curtain raiser against Manchester United tomorrow.

The Nigerian international had been in excellent goal-scoring form since his return to pre-season training, netting four goals in three appearances, including a brace against Lille.

With England World Cup star, Jamie Vardy not yet in tiptop condition, having missed most part of pre-season preparations, Iheanacho is everyone’s choice to lead the Foxes frontline at Old Trafford.

READ ALSO: Iheanacho seeks to maintain goalscoring form

“He is focused. He made a good performance (against Lille), but the most important thing is to present against Manchester United,” Puel was quoted as saying by Leicester City Mercury.

“We know a friendly game is always different. Of course I am happy about his performance and the performance of the other players.

“It has been a difficult pre-season, with all the international players coming back step by step and without the good levels and freshness necessary to play 90 minutes.”

The 21-year-old Iheanacho, who was signed from Manchester City in 2017 had scored 8 goals in 28 appearances for Leicester City.

LEICESTER CITY BOSS TO IHEANACHO

Leicester boss to Iheanacho: You must be present against Man U

— 9th August 2018

Leicester City boss, Claude Puel has urged Kelechi Iheanacho to maintain his current rich vein of form in the Premier League curtain raiser against Manchester United tomorrow. The Nigerian international had been in excellent goal-scoring form since his return to pre-season training, netting four goals in three appearances, including a brace against Lille. With England…

