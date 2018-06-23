Legend Peter Shilton trolls crying Diego Maradona after Argentina loss

The Sun

Time is said to be a great healer… but it has taken 32 years for England legend Peter Shilton to finally raise a smile over Diego Maradona.

The Argentine great was in tears last night as he watched his country’s World Cup hopes go up in smoke as they were thrashed by Croatia.

That result left the much-fancied South American’s on the brink of elimination from the tournament.

But 68-year-old Shilton, the Three Lions’ most-capped player with 125 international appearances, had little sympathy for Argentina and could not resist taking a swipe at his nemesis.

Today marks the anniversary of Maradona’s infamous Hand of God goal at the 1986 World Cup.

The attacker, 57, rose above the England goalkeeper to punch the ball past him and into the net during the quarter-final.

To the disbelief of everybody around the world, the referee and his assistants failed to spot the blatant handball, allowing the goal to stand.

Maradona would go on to bag an incredible second to end Shilton and our nation’s hopes of glory.

However, the iconic ‘keeper woke up with a huge grin on his face this morning on the anniversary of the bitter memory.

And he was able to finally have a dig back this morning as he took to Twitter to rub a bit of salt in Maradona’s wounds, saying: “God was looking down on me this morning! Having watched the worst football Argentina has played in a World Cup on the eve before the anniversary of the hand of god incident.”