The legality of Executive Orders

From where does the Nigerian President derive the authority to legislate, interpret and enforce laws, which Executive Orders and Proclamations are?

Chris Akiri

The other day, the Presidency announced, with gusto, that President Muhammadu Buhari had signed Executive Order 6 into law. I was miffed. Executive Order 6 means there have been five earlier Executive Orders! Executive Order 6 whose short title, “Preservation of Suspicious Assets Connected with Corruption and Other Related Offences” (“the Order”), smacks of a criminal law legislation, enacted by the President, who is the head of the Executive arm of government!

I submit, to start with, that the Order which seeks to empower the President or the agencies of the Federal Government to impound any landed property that is subject to litigation pending the determination of such a suit by a court of competent jurisdiction, contravenes all the known laws in the democratic world, where the rule of law and the due process of law hold sway. It stands the democratic logic on its head: presume guilty before being proved innocent!

The doctrine of separation of powers among the three arms of government—the Legislature, the Executive and the Judicature—is rigidly enshrined, respectively, in sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), which the President solemnly swore to uphold. This doctrine was adopted to provide checks and balances among the three branches of government,a fortiori, to preclude the exercise of arbitrary power.

In Myers v. United States 272 US 52, Brandeis J. of the US Supreme Court stated, with approval, that the “The doctrine of separation of powers was adopted by the Convention of 1787 not to promote efficiency but to preclude the exercise of arbitrary power.”

This case, a locus classicus, has had a hortatory effect on a long line of Nigeria’s Supreme Court cases. In Unongo v. AperAku (1983) 2 SCNLR 332 @361, for instance, the Supreme Court, per Kayode Eso (JSC, as he then was), observed: “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1979 (read 1999) …is very unique, compared with the previous Constitutions, in that the executive, the legislature and the judicature are each established as a separate organ of government. There is what can be termed a cold, calculating rigidity in this separation…”