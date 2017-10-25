The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Legacy debts account for $3b of $5.5bn foreign loans – FG
25th October 2017 - Monkeypox: Community at loggerheads with Delta govt. over presence of patient
25th October 2017 - 2019: Women urged to be advocates of peace
25th October 2017 - Kebbi to retrain unqualified teachers
25th October 2017 - BREAKING: Air Force strike kills Shekau’s wife in Borno
25th October 2017 - Probe of soft drinks: Reps won’t be deterred by court cases – Gbajabiamila
25th October 2017 - Maina flees to Niamey?
25th October 2017 - Jigawa spends N4.229b on water projects
25th October 2017 - New Urhobo President General vows to tackle herdsmen
25th October 2017 - Mainagate: Family to drag EFCC to court, expose ‘cabal’ in Aso Rock
Home / National / Legacy debts account for $3b of $5.5bn foreign loans – FG

Legacy debts account for $3b of $5.5bn foreign loans – FG

— 25th October 2017

From: Uche Usim, Abuja

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Wednesday, disclosed that $3 billion out of the $5.5 billion offshore loan the Federal Government currently seeks would into refinancing the legacy debts of the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

The minister, who spoke at a television programme, also clarified that the proposed $5.5 billion loan was made up of two components – refinancing of heritage debts to the tune of $3billion and new borrowing of $2.5 billion for the 2017 budget.

She said: “Let me explain the $5.5 billion borrowing because there have been some misrepresentations in the media in the last few weeks. The first component of $2.5 billion, represents new external borrowing provided for in the 2017 Appropriation Act to part finance the deficit in that budget.

“The borrowing will enable the country to bridge the gap in the 2017 budget currently facing liquidity problem to finance some capital projects.

“For the second component, we are refinancing existing domestic debt with the US$3 billion external borrowing. This is purely a portfolio restructuring activity that will not result in any increase in the public debt,” she explained.

The minister further noted that the country’s debt rose from N7.9 trillion in June 2013 to N12.1 trillion in June 2015, despite that only 10 per cent of the budget was allocated to capital expenditure when oil price exceeded $120 per barrel.

She emphasised the Buhari administration was investing in critical infrastructural projects such as roads, rails and power in order to deliver a fundamental structural change to the economy that would reduce the nation’s exposure to crude oil.

“Under this dispensation, we are not borrowing to pay salaries. If all we do is to pay salaries, we cannot grow the economy. This administration is also assiduously working to return Nigeria to a stable economic footing. In light of this, the government adopted an expansionary fiscal policy with an enlarged budget that will be funded in the short term, by borrowing,” Adeosun stated.

She reassured that the US$5.5 billion foreign borrowing was consistent with Nigeria’s debt management strategy, adding that the main objective was to increase external financing with a view to rebalancing the public debt portfolio in favour of long-term external financing.

“Nigeria’s debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) currently stands at 17.76 per cent and compares favourably to all its peers. The debt to GDP ratio for Ghana is 67.5 per cent, Egypt is 92.3 per cent, South Africa (52 per cent), Germany (68.3 per cent) and United Kingdom (89.3 per cent).

“Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio is still within a reasonable threshold. This administration will continue to pursue a prudent debt strategy that is tied to gross capital formation. This will be attained by driving capital expenditure in our ailing infrastructure which will in turn, unlock productivity and create the much-needed jobs and growth,” the Minister added.

 

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Legacy debts account for $3b of $5.5bn foreign loans – FG

— 25th October 2017

From: Uche Usim, Abuja Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Wednesday, disclosed that $3 billion out of the $5.5 billion offshore loan the Federal Government currently seeks would into refinancing the legacy debts of the Goodluck Jonathan administration. The minister, who spoke at a television programme, also clarified that the proposed $5.5 billion loan…

  • Monkeypox: Community at loggerheads with Delta govt. over presence of patient

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba An unnamed community in Delta senatorial district is presently at loggerheads with the state government over the transfer of a suspected monkey pox patient to a health facility in the community. Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, who disclosed this to journalists, in Asaba, the state capital, during…

  • 2019: Women urged to be advocates of peace

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As activities towards the 2019 general elections kick offf, Nigerian women have been enjoined to take their rightful place in the onerous task of engendering peace and preventing violence in the society. This came to the fore at a two-day capacity building workshop for 40 women in Peace Building and Violence…

  • Kebbi to retrain unqualified teachers

    — 25th October 2017

    The Kebbi State Government has decided to re-train unqualified teachers in the state, rather than sacking them. The state’s Commissioner for education, Alhaji Muhamaadu Aliero, made the announcement, on Wednesday, in Birnin-Kebbi. Aliero was addressing newly-elected officers of the state’s chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT). He said that unqualified primary and junior…

  • BREAKING: Air Force strike kills Shekau’s wife in Borno

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says wife of the leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau, Mallama Fitdasi, may have been killed during air strikes on Duruwa village. Doruwa, is located on the outskirts of URGA, near Konduga, in Borno State. The Air Force also said that the wife…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share