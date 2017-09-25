The Sun News
25th September 2017 - Lecturer donates reading materials to IDPs in Borno
Lecturer donates reading materials to IDPs in Borno

25th September 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birinin-Kebbi

A senior Lecturer in the Department of Geology, Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK), Dr. Ali Bakari Mohammed, has donated reading and writing materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Dalori Camp, Maiduguri, Borno State.

    Bakari,who donated the materials to the IDPs  at the weekend at their camp, stated that the money he realised from the sales of his book, “Introduction To Sustainable Groundwater Management in Nigeria,” was used to purchase the items.

    According to a statement from   the Acting Head of Information and Public Relations Unit of the institution, Mallam Jamilu M. Magaji stated that the Lecturer had dedicated the book to the insurgent victims.

   ” The materials which were handed over to them were part of the proceeds realized from the public presentation of ”  Introduction To Sustainable Groundwater Management in Nigeria”, a book he authored and dedicated to the IDPs in the State and other insurgency -ravaged states in the North-East, recently.”

     While addressing  journalists  shortly after the event,  Bakari was quoted to have stated that his passion was to ameliorate the suffering of the less privileged, adding that he was optimistic that the materials would address some educational needs of the victims of insurgency in the State.

   He added that  he was satisfied about his decision to assist the IDPs saying, “it was quite an interesting adventure too.”

  The statement added that the beneficiaries thank the donor and prayed that Almighty God would continue to guide him in his life endeavours.

