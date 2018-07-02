The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - LeBron James pens $154m Lakers deal
2nd July 2018 - Kaduna APC crisis deepens as another stalwart resigns
2nd July 2018 - Why I’ve special interest in Nasarawa – Buhari
2nd July 2018 - PDP vows to retain power in Akwa Ibom
2nd July 2018 - Bayelsa to sign GMoU with Shell on Gbarain/Ubie gas plant
2nd July 2018 - Edo govt, senator bicker over alleged vandalisation of streetlights
2nd July 2018 - FG to earn $5.6bn from NNPC/FIRST E&P JV deal
2nd July 2018 - Niger Delta: I’ll spend amnesty funds prudently –Dokubo
2nd July 2018 - Only truth can bring societal peace in Nigeria –Irukwu
2nd July 2018 - Croatia sets up Russia q-finals clash
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / LeBron James pens $154m Lakers deal
LEBRON JAMES

LeBron James pens $154m Lakers deal

— 2nd July 2018

LeBron James has agreed a $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a short statement, the 33-year-old’s sports management group said the three-time NBA champion has agreed a four-year contract with the Lakers, seeing the star leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second time and make his debut in the Western Conference.

Speculation had been mounting over the NBA star’s future after his player option with the Cavs expired over the weekend.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Klutch Sport Group posted on Twitter: “LeBron James, four time NBA MVP, three time NBA finals MVP, fourteen time NBA All Star, and two time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four year, $154million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Entering his 16th NBA season, James had been with the Cavs for 11 of them with a four-year break at the Miami Heat in 2010-2014.

This year, the Cavs made the NBA Finals for the fourth season in a row but were beaten to the title by the Golden State Warriors.

Hours after the announcement, the Cavaliers issued a statement from chairman Dan Gilbert, thanking James for leading the team to the NBA championship in 2016, calling it a title that “united generations of Clevelanders, both living and passed”.

In a post on the Cavs’ Twitter page, Gilbert said: “We will always remember the evening of June 19, 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, ended the 52-year drought delivering the long elusive championship that many thought they would never see.”

He added: “None of this would have happened if LeBron James did not agree to come back home and lead the Cavaliers to the promised land. The entire Cavaliers franchise thanks LeBron for that precious moment and for all of the excitement he delivered as he led our team to four straight NBA Finals appearances.”

Gilbert went on to say the team wish James “nothing but the best in the years and decades ahead” and also said they looked forward to someday retiring the star’s number 23 jersey.

“LeBron, you came home and delivered the ultimate goal. Nothing but appreciation and gratitude for everything you put into every moment you spent in a Cavaliers uniform. We look forward to the retirement of the famous #23 Cavs jersey one day down the line…,” he added.

In 82 games this season, James averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists.
In the post-season, the 14-time All Star averaged 34 points, 9.1 rebounds and nine assists, and was tipped to MVP by the Rockets’ James Harden.

The Lakers have failed to make the play-offs for the last five seasons.
Kobe Bryant, who played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five titles, welcomed James to the “family”.

“Welcome to the family @KingJames #lakers4life #striveforgreatness @JeanieBuss @MagicJohnson and RP well done!!!,” he said on Twitter.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KADUNA

Kaduna APC crisis deepens as another stalwart resigns

— 2nd July 2018

Writes Buhari, el-Rufai, others Sola Ojo, Kaduna Internal crisis rocking All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State seems not ending soon as more key members dump the party over what they described as high handedness by party’s managers in the state. Few days earlier, former Kaduna gubernatorial aspirant of the party, Isa Ashiru Kudan, picked…

  • BUHARI

    Why I’ve special interest in Nasarawa – Buhari

    — 2nd July 2018

    Nigeria’s challenges due to president’s inexperience, says Bafarawa Linus Oota , Lafia and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto President Mohammadu Buhari has said he has special interest in Nasarawa State because it is the first and only state in the country to elect a governor and a government under his former party, the Congress for Progresive Change…

  • PDP

    PDP vows to retain power in Akwa Ibom

    — 2nd July 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to retain power in Akwa Ibom State as well as reclaim power at the centre. The state Chairman of the party, Obong Paul Ekpo, who stated this at the kick off of sensitisation of the 10 federal constituencies on Saturday at Ikot Abasi Local Government…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa to sign GMoU with Shell on Gbarain/Ubie gas plant

    — 2nd July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Government has disclosed it will sign a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) on the Gbarain/Ubie gas plant, a multi-million dollar project, which is the largest investment in Africa. Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), who disclosed this during a meeting with the…

  • VANDALISATION

    Edo govt, senator bicker over alleged vandalisation of streetlights

    — 2nd July 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Matthew Urhoghide, has accused government agents of removing solar light labels in various streets in the senatorial district preparatory to bringing down the streetlights completely. His Senior Legislative aide, Mr. Neda Imansuen, in a statement in Benin, yesterday, said: “It has come…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share