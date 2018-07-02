The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - LeBron James agrees to four-year, $153.3 million deal with Lakers
2nd July 2018 - Diarrhoea affects children in Plateau IDP camp – NGOs
2nd July 2018 - Minister hails UNICEF over girl-child education campaign
2nd July 2018 - CBN directs banks to resolve USSD disputes in 3 days
2nd July 2018 - Macron visit: Lagos diverts traffic in Alausa, African Shrine axis
2nd July 2018 - JUST IN: Court grants ex-NSA, Sambo Dasuki bail
2nd July 2018 - Osinbajo lauds new 12,500 jobs created through Lagos Employment Trust Fund
2nd July 2018 - Exchange Traded Derivates, panacea to boosting liquidity in Nigeria’s stock market
2nd July 2018 - AMCON to take over N5.4trn assets, says no more negotiations
2nd July 2018 - Otedola Bridge incident: Lagos restricts tankers to designated route
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / LeBron James agrees to four-year, $153.3 million deal with Lakers

LeBron James agrees to four-year, $153.3 million deal with Lakers

— 2nd July 2018

ESPN

LeBron James’ next NBA chapter will be set on the West Coast.

James will be playing for the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $153.3 million contract. He will try to bring the storied franchise another championship.

The announcement was made through his agency, Klutch Sports Group, which announced the deal as $154 million.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the fourth year is a player option. It’s the longest deal James has signed since inking a six-year contract with the Miami Heat in 2010. His previous three deals were three years or shorter.

James leaves his hometown team as a free agent for the second time in his career. Four years ago, James had stated his intention to finish his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Whether the four-time MVP and 14-time All-Star does that or not, he certainly has left his mark on his city.

James thanked his home area in an Instagram story. He wrote in text overlaying a photo from the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA title victory parade, “Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible 4 seasons. This will always be home.”

He delivered the first championship to the sports-obsessed city in 52 years and did so with storybook gusto, helping the Cavaliers become the first team in NBA Finals history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit to win it all. The team he took down, the Golden State Warriors, had the best regular-season record in league history, at 73-9.

“Words do not express the meaning and the feeling this accomplishment brought to the people of Northeast Ohio,” Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said in a lengthy statement thanking James. “None of this would have happened if LeBron James did not agree to come back home and lead the Cavaliers to the promised land.

“LeBron is a family man, first. We wish his kids, his wife, Savannah, his mother, Gloria, and LeBron himself nothing but the best in the years and decades ahead. LeBron’s connection to Akron, Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio will most certainly endure as his commitment to the region and his support of many important causes has been impactful to so many kids and families.

“LeBron, you came home and delivered the ultimate goal. Nothing but appreciation and gratitude for everything you put into every moment you spent in a Cavaliers uniform. We look forward to the retirement of the famous #23 Cavs jersey one day down the line …”

James leaves the Cavaliers franchise as its leader in nearly every major statistical category: games played, points, rebounds, assists and steals.

If 2017-18 was his final act in Cleveland, what a show he put on — playing in all 82 games for the first time in his 15-year career and capping it off with a postseason performance as dominant as any playoff run James has ever been part of.

James becomes the first player in NBA history to lead a postseason in scoring and switch teams the following offseason.

He joins the illustrious list of NBA legends to play for the Lakers, some of whom have already welcomed James to the family.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, called Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson minutes before he sent the announcement tweet, a source told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Paul then called Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman as soon as he got off the phone with Johnson.

The Lakers, after failing to get a meeting with free-agent target Paul George prior to George’s announcement that he would re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, have secured free agency’s most coveted player.

In the franchise’s biggest free-agent splash since Shaquille O’Neal joined the Lakers in the summer of 1996, Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have delivered a major piece to the plan they plotted when they joined the Lakers in February 2017.

Johnson took the job largely to restore the franchise’s glorious past and recruit elite superstars to Los Angeles — something the franchise had struggled with in recent years. James joins the league’s second-youngest team when weighted by playing time from last season. The Lakers have an up-and-coming young core of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart.

Which of the Lakers’ young prospects will stay to play alongside James remains to be seen. The Lakers have been trying to acquire Kawhi Leonard, who reportedly is unhappy with the San Antonio Spurs and would prefer to play for the Lakers. The Spurs would surely want as many prospects and assets as possible from the Lakers in exchange for the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

A source told Shelburne that the Lakers felt a sense of urgency this week to find a co-star to play alongside James, either through free agency with George or through a trade for Leonard. Johnson went to one of James’ houses in Los Angeles late Saturday night and met with him for several hours, sources told Shelburne. However, when Johnson spoke to James and James’ camp at the opening of free agency, James assured the Lakers that this was a long-term play for him and his decision wouldn’t be affected by a single transaction the Lakers could make under time pressure.

James made it clear that this latest NBA-altering decision would be made with his family in mind. James has two homes in Los Angeles, where his off-the-court business interests can thrive.

Johnson and Pelinka will continue to work to surround James with more talent in order to challenge the Warriors and Houston Rockets in the Western Conference. But Johnson has landed the biggest fish he was trying to catch.

Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss said she had ultimate faith in Johnson and Pelinka, but she also said last week that she wants to see the Lakers, who went 35-47 last season, return to the postseason for the first time since 2012-13.

Johnson said last week that if he failed to add stars to the Lakers by next summer, he would step down from his job.

“No pressure on me,” Johnson said last week when asked if he felt urgency to add a star in this free agency. “I am going to do my job. I have always done that. … Do you know how many Finals I have been in [as a player]? So you think I am worried about this? I have played against Larry Bird in the Finals. I mean, come on, man. I have been in nine Finals. I have been in college NCAA championships.”

When told that this is a different job than being the point guard who orchestrated the Lakers’ “Showtime” dynasty, Johnson reminded people of who he is.

“I’m Magic Johnson. I am still the same dude,” he said. “I am not going to change. No pressure on me. I am going to do my job. That’s what I do. I do my job. I’m excited. It’s fun. I am looking forward to it.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DIARRHOEA

Diarrhoea affects children in Plateau IDP camp – NGOs

— 2nd July 2018

No fewer than 100 children in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps are feared to have been affected by diarrhea, NAN reports. Four Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) confirmed the development to NAN, on Monday, in Jos, during a free medical outreach at the camps. The NGOs are Saphira Global Center For Social Development; Voice For the…

  • MINISTER

    Minister hails UNICEF over girl-child education campaign

    — 2nd July 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Gusua Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has commended the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) over its efforts at ensuring basic education for the girl-child in northern Nigeria. The minister spoke, on Monday, in Gusau, Zamfara State, at the opening of a two-day media dialogue workshop for the Girls For Girls…

  • USSD - CBN - CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA

    CBN directs banks to resolve USSD disputes in 3 days

    — 2nd July 2018

    Maduka Nweke The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend directed all commercial banks to resolve disputes arising from use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channel within three days. Speaking at the “Meet the Executive” forum organised by Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) in Lagos, CBN Director, Banking & Payment Systems Department,…

  • LAGOS

    Macron visit: Lagos diverts traffic in Alausa, African Shrine axis

    — 2nd July 2018

    Ahead of the historic visit of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, to Lagos, the State Government, on Sunday, announced that there would be traffic diversion and restricted movement from 12 noon to 12 midnight, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 around the Alausa, African Shrine/Agidingbi axis. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo…

  • COURT

    JUST IN: Court grants ex-NSA, Sambo Dasuki bail

    — 2nd July 2018

    A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Monday, granted bail to the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd). Dasuki had been on trial for alleged diversion of funds meant for procurement of arms to combat the Boko Haram menace to the 2015 President campaign of then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share