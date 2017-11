On Monday, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi will visit Saudi Arabia in response to an invite from King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

This visit is considered historic because it marks the first Maronite Patriarch to visit the kingdom. Rahi is also expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

Sources close to the Maronite Patriarch said that Rahi will confirm with Riyadh his policy to distance himself from conflicts in the region. (alarabiya)