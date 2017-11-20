Leaving PDP for APC is like leaving Jesus Christ for Satan – Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has laughed off insinuations of his alleged planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A former Chief Whip of the Senate and chieftain of the APC in the state, Gbenga Aluko, over the weekend, claimed that Governor Fayose was making moves to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

But in a swift reaction to the claim, Governor Fayose said his reported defection to APC was a ruse. Fayose’s reaction was contained in a release issued by Governor Fayose Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, and made available to Daily Sun, thenEkiti State governor classified dumping PDP for APC as ‘living Jesus Christ for Satan.’

The statement reads, “The news going viral that Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose is making move to defect to APC, is false. It is a figment of imagination of the APC which manufactured the story.

“Joining APC is like leaving Jesus Christ for Satan. It is like wanting to die by taking Gamalin 20, or planning to commit suicide by jumping down from skye scrapper.

“Fayose will never join the APC, rather, he would welcome APC members to the PDP.

*When PDP was embroiled in leadership crisis, Fayose did not leave the party. Is it now when PDP is positioning itself to win back power in 2019.

Is it APC which merely exist only on pages of newspaper in Ekiti that Fayose will join? Fayose is too big for the APC to accommodate.

“Fayose is preoccupied with plan to transit power from PDP to PDP Ekiti in 2018.”